“Mumbai gave name and fame to millions of people but…”, Urmila criticizes Kangana

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s statement about Mumbai is currently under discussion. A few days back, Kangana, who has been voicing her views on the actor Sushant Singh Rajput case, had refused to provide security to the Mumbai police. Shiv Sena leader MP Sanjay Raut had told Kangana about Kangana’s remarks about Maharashtra Police. He also said that if she was scared in Mumbai, she should not come back to Mumbai. But in reply, Kangana tweeted, “Does Mumbai feel like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir?” That said. So there is a wave of anger everywhere. Now, Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar has expressed anger over Kangana’s statement.

Urmila tweeted outrage. ‘Maharashtra is the cultural and intellectual face of India आहे the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj… Mumbai has given name, prestige and fame to millions of Indians. But only ungrateful people can compare Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This is very shocking and will never happen ‘, tweeted Urmila criticizing Kangana. She also tweeted, “Our Mumbai, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Jai Maharashtra.”

Maharashtra is cultural n intellectual face of India..land of Great Shivaji maharaj. Mumbai has fed millions of Indians n given them Name Fame n Glory.Only ungrateful can compare it with POK..Shocked n disgusted #EnoughIsEnough #आमचीमुंबई #mumbaimerijaan #जयमहाराष्ट्र ❤️ — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) September 3, 2020

Other actors in Bollywood have also criticized Kangana’s statement. Many artists like Swara Bhaskar, Riteish Deshmukh, Renuka Shahane, Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza have expressed their anger.

What happened to Kangana’s tweet?

“Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut threatened me and told me not to return to Mumbai. Earlier, declarations of independence were made on the streets of Mumbai. Now there are obviously threats. Why does this Mumbai feel like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir? ” That is what Kangana had said.