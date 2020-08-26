Neat, JEE exams postponed; Sonu Sood’s demand to Modi government

Many are demanding postponement of JEE and Nit exams in the wake of the Corona crisis. It now includes Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. Sonu Sood tweeted that the Center should postpone the exam. He has said that we should not endanger the lives of students in the Corona crisis.

Sonu Sood tweeted, “Given the current situation in the country, I urge the Government of India to postpone the JEE and Neat exams.” In the current Corona situation, we need to be more careful about the students and not put them in trouble. “

It's my request to government of India, to postpone the #Neet/#JEE exams in the current situation of the country! In the given #COVID19 situation, we should care utmost & not risk the lives of students! #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID@EduMinOfIndia @PMOIndia — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 25, 2020

The Center, however, is adamant on its decision to postpone the exams. Even in the Supreme Court hearing, the court has ruled that the examination should be held. Meanwhile, 17-year-old Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg has also criticized the decision to take the exam. Greta Thunberg says it is unfair to ask students to take exams in the Corona crisis. She tweeted her opinion.