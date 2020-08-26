Neha fell asleep during the program?

Neha Kakkar is a singer who rules the minds of many with her melodious voice. Neha is often talked about because of her videos or reality shows. But this time, Neha has come into the spotlight as she is sleeping on the set. Her video is currently going viral on social media.

The video, which is currently going viral, is on the set of Indian Idol. On the one hand, the show was almost started, while on the other hand, Neha is seen taking a nap. As soon as Neha was seen sleeping on the set, her colleagues started filming her. This video has been shared on a fanpage.

As soon as she realized that she was being filmed Neha, she quickly tried to cover her face with her hands. But right now there are a lot of likes and comments on this video.

Meanwhile, Neha’s song ‘Bhigi-Bhigi’ was released recently. This song is becoming very popular among the youth. Neha has composed this song with her brother Tony Kakkar. Earlier, Neha has been in the news for her songs like ‘Dilbar’, ‘Kala Chashma’, ‘Garmi’, ‘Aankh Mare’ and ‘Coca-Cola’.