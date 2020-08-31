Nia Sharma became the winner of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India’

An action based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India’ was recently aired. The action show was hosted by popular Bollywood director Rohit Shetty. The last episode of the show aired on Sunday. Actress Nia Sharma has emerged the winner of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India’ which was shot in India.

The top five contestants reached the grand finale after the semi-final on Saturday. Among them were Aly Goni, Nia Sharma, Karan Wahi, Jasmine Bhasin and Bharti Singh. Of the five contestants, Karan Wahi, Jasmine Bhasin and Nia Sharma completed the final task. In it, Nia Sharma engraved her name on the trophy of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India’.

You, Go Girl💪🏼

Kudos to @Theniasharma for winning the first ever Super Champion title of #KKKMadeInIndia! 😍

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India’ was shot in Film City, Mumbai. The first few episodes of the show were also hosted by Farah Khan. After that, Rohit Shetty reappeared in the role of host.

Earlier in July, season 10 of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ passed. The show was shot in Bulgaria. The finale of the show took place in Film City, Mumbai. Actress Karishma Tanna has won the title for the tenth season.