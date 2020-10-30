Revealed – The real reason behind why Kartik Aaryan finds his thriller with Ram Madhvani special

It is now official. Kartik Aaryan would be returning for a film’s shoot starting with Ram Madhvani’s next. While he was shooting full throttle for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 before the lockdown was announced, there were quite a few speculations around which of his under-production and upcoming films would Kartik choose before he faces the camera again. Now it has been announced that the chosen one would be Ram’s film and there is a reason behind why this one is special for him.

For starters, this is practically the first thriller that Kartik would be doing after being in the industry for almost a decade now. Though he has done quite a few light hearted films [Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweetu], he has also delivered successes in the romcom genre [Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni aur Woh]. Moreover, he won appreciation for his act in intense romantic drama Love Aaj Kal as well earlier this year. However, thrillers were missing from his repertoire.

While his other films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 have been underway as well, both have heavy dose of humor in there, though former also belongs to the horror genre. He has also signed Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior fame Om Raut’s 3D film and though one expected that this would be Kartik’s first stint in the action-thriller space, it would kick-start only in 2021. With Shashank Khaitan’s next as well and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake being in family space, it all boiled down to when would Kartik change tracks towards a thriller.

This is what’s finally happening now with the Ram Madhvani flick which goes on floors in early December. Kartik has already been preparing for the film and has also gone through a look transformation. An intense thriller, it has been planned for a start to finish schedule in Mumbai in order to maintain the continuity factor. Also, given the manner in which the filmmaker finishes his shoot in quick time and also packages it rather fast for an early delivery, case in point being his film Neerja and the web series Aarya, one can expect a quick outcome here too.

No wonder, Kartik is pretty excited to step on to the sets for his newest outing and bring it soon enough for the audiences. With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 as the other films for which a substantial portion has already been shot, one now waits to see how the release calendar looks like for Kartik Aaryan in 2021 once each of these starts coming close to the finishing line.