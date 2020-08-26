Sanjay Dutt gets US visa for 5 years, will go to New York for cancer treatment

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has got Lung Cancer of the fourth stage. Sanjay Dutt recently told himself to his fans that he was suffering from lung cancer. Since then, he is undergoing treatment. Since then, there was speculation about his going to America for treatment.

Now these speculations have stopped. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is reported to have received a 5-year US visa. If sources are to be believed, Sanjay Dutt will soon leave for New York and he will also be treated in the same hospital where his mother Nargis Dutt was treated for cancer.

According to a website report, Sanjay Dutt applied for a US visa as soon as he came to know of lung cancer. Initially, he was having trouble getting visa clearance. Let us tell you that the initial treatment of Sanjay Dutt is currently underway at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. Manyata Dutt himself issued a statement giving information about the treatment of Sanjay Dutt.

He said, ‘For those who are constantly asking, I would like to tell that Sanju will get his initial treatment in Mumbai only. We will make further plans when the situation in Corona becomes normal. Currently Sanju is referred to the doctors of Kokilaben Hospital. I request everyone to join hands and do not guess about the stage of Sanju’s illness.

Let the doctors do their work. We will keep you constantly updated about the improvement in their health. Sanju is not only my husband and father of our children, but after the departure of father Sunil and mother Nargis, he is like a father to Anju and Priya. They are the heart and soul of our family. However, no official statement has been issued by the Dutt family about Sanjay Dutt’s US visa and his New York treatment plan.