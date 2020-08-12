Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer, his wife said.

Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage III lung cancer. Sanjay Dutt’s wife Manyata Dutt released a pamphlet today about his illness. “Sanju is a fighter. We will all overcome this situation and emerge victorious, ”she said. She has appealed to Sanjay Dutt’s fans not to fall prey to any rumors.

“I would like to thank everyone who cared about Sanjay Dutt’s well-being and wished him a speedy recovery. We need strength and prayers to get out of this phase. Our family has gone through many difficulties in the last few years. This time too will pass, ”she said.

“I urge Sanju’s fans not to fall prey to any rumors. May your love and support last forever. Your prayers and blessings are needed. Sanju is a fighter. God has chosen us once again for the test, ”said Dutt.

Yesterday, actor Sanjay Dutt tweeted that he was taking a break from work. This is a break for medical treatment and I will be back soon, said Sanjay Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Saturday evening. He was admitted to the hospital with malaise and respiratory problems. It is now clear that he has stage III cancer. Sanjay Dutt’s corona was also tested. The test report was negative.