Sara Ali Khan poses in pink bikini, looking stunning

Actor Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan (Sara Ali Khan) remains very active on social media. She has been sharing her many moments with fans with the help of her pictures and videos in the coming days. She often shares fun pictures with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. She has now shared a photo of her wearing a pink bikini on an Instagram account. This picture is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

So far, more than 5 lakh likes have come on this photo of the actress. In this viral photo, Sara is seen looking at the camera with a very graceful style. The actress is wearing a blue color bikini in this photo. She has applied blue kajal with bikini. Also, blue earrings are also worn. Sara is looking very hot in this photo. While sharing the photo, the actress wrote, “Monday blues, blue hues, kajal and cactus cannot be chosen. So I am posing with both of them during coffee.”

Recently, Sara Ali Khan shared two photos of the swimming pool. In this, she is seen enjoying the rain in the swimming pool. While sharing these pictures on her Instagram account, Sara wrote, “The peace before the storm comes … no one can spoil the form of Sara and Uni, whether it is change or rain transform …”. This post went viral on social media.