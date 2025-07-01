Shanaya Kapoor to Ahaan Panday: 5 Promising Bollywood Debuts Lined Up for the Second Half of 2025

The second half of 2025 is packed with fresh faces, big banners, and highly anticipated debuts. From the glamour of pageantry to the lineage of Bollywood royalty, here are five newcomers who are all set to mark their presence on the big screen. Some of these debutants are not just riding on famous surnames—they also come with solid projects, backed by seasoned filmmakers and prestigious production houses. Here is a look at the breakout stars to watch out for in the latter half of 2025:

1. Shanaya Kapoor – Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Release Date: July 11, 2025

Directed by: Santosh Singh

Co-stars: Vikrant Massey

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and part of the illustrious Kapoor clan, finally makes her much-awaited debut in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Backed by Zee Studios, this romantic drama sees her paired opposite critically acclaimed actor Vikrant Massey. With director Santosh Singh calling the shots, Shanaya is stepping into the spotlight with a project that promises both style and substance.

2. Ahaan Panday – Saiyaara

Release Date: July 18, 2025

Directed by: Mohit Suri

Produced by: Yash Raj Films

Ahaan Panday, cousin of Ananya Panday and a protégé under the YRF talent banner, debuts in Saiyaara, a love story helmed by successful filmmaker Mohit Suri—best known for intense romances like Aashiqui 2, Half Girlfriend, and Ek Villain. With YRF’s production muscle and Suri’s emotional storytelling, Ahaan’s launch is poised to make a major impact at the box office.

3. Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu – Baaghi 4

Release Date: September 5, 2025

Directed by: Ahmed Khan

Co-star: Tiger Shroff

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu makes a power-packed entry into Bollywood with Baaghi 4, the next chapter in the hit action franchise from the house of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz is set to showcase both glamour and her acting prowess. Known for her grace and global presence, this film marks her transition from the international stage to the silver screen.

4. Aaishvary Thackeray – Nishaanchi

Release Date: September 19, 2025

Directed by: Anurag Kashyap

Co-stars: Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra

Grandson of politician Bal Thackeray, Aaishvary Thackeray is making an unconventional debut with Nishaanchi, directed by the ever-experimental Anurag Kashyap. Little is known about the plot, but with Kashyap’s signature edge and socio-political depth, Aaishvary’s entry into films could offer a refreshing surprise—one to keep an eye on for critics and cinephiles alike.

5. Agastya Nanda – Ikkis

Release Date: October 2, 2025

Directed by: Sriram Raghavan

Produced by: Dinesh Vijan

After his ensemble appearance in Netflix’s The Archies, Agastya Nanda—grandson of Amitabh Bachchan—will officially step into solo-hero territory with Ikkis. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, a master of the thriller genre, this war biopic based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal is already generating a strong buzz. With a transformative role and a gripping story, Agastya’s performance will be one of the most closely watched in 2025.

From larger-than-life romances and gripping thrillers to patriotic dramas and high-octane action flicks, these five debutants are arriving in style—and with serious backing. Whether they become overnight sensations or slow-burn discoveries, their first films will be crucial in defining Bollywood’s next generation.