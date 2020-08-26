Sunil Grover’s son, when he was upset with the role of Gutthi-Rinku Bhabhi on TV, said don’t do it

Sunil Grover has entertained the audience till date with his excellent comedy style and acting. Sometimes as ‘Guthi’ and sometimes as ‘Doctor Gulati’ and ‘Santosh Bhabhi’, he has made the audience laugh incessantly. What is special is that the audience loves Sunil’s role in The Kapil Sharma Show. However, Sunil’s son had told him not to play a female role in the show. In an interview, Sunil has commented on this.

“My son Mohan is now six years old. But two-three years ago when my guttural role was hugely popular. He was teased by the children living in the building at that time. They used to tease Mohan that your father would become a girl. Tired of this annoyance, Mohan came to me one day and told me not to play the role of that girl. When I asked him the reason, he just told me not to do it without giving a reason, ”said Sunil.

He further says, “I understood from the people in the building why Mohan forbade me to play the role. Then one day I deliberately took Mohan to the mall. At that time, when we saw the clash, the citizens gathered around us.

At the same time many people were taking photos with me. After this incident, my son realized what I was doing. That’s all I told the boy at the time, we put smiles on the faces of all these people and that’s a good thing. “

Meanwhile, Sunil Grover is a popular comedian on the small screen. Sunil has worked not only on the small screen but also on the big screen. He was seen in actor Salman Khan’s ‘Bharat’.