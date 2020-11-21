Tiger Shroff – The youngest ever star to have three franchises to his name – Baaghi, Heropanti and Ganapath

Tiger Shroff is a young dynamo moving from strength to strength quite literally in the film industry. This can well be evidenced from the fact that he has as many as three franchises riding on his shoulders – Baaghi, Heropanti and Ganapath, a feat which is unparalleled.

Ever since he made his debut, Tiger has made own niche, a dedicated fan base that call themselves ‘Tigerians’ and an audience whose faith in the actor is untainted. Rightfully so, because the actor gives them reason enough to stay dedicated each time he appears on screen.

To the audiences, looking at him is like looking at a personality creating history. At such a young age the actor has made it so big, having films labelled hit, franchises still a hoot and announcements being made back to back.

His debut film Heropanti garnered praises from audiences and critics alike. Now, on to making Heropanti 2 and taking the franchise to newer heights, Tiger is geared up already. Tiger’s Baaghi franchise has reached its 4th part, what with audiences giving their nod of approval to Baaghi, Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. Infact, Baaghi 3 was the last biggie to release before cinemas had to shut because of the pandemic. With only having something close to a week of screen time in cinemas, the film’s success was unhindered.

The year 2020 has been a tough one but Tiger has sailed smoothly and ventured into new beginnings, after his debut single ‘Unbelievable’ witnessed huge success and featured on Billboard’s Playlist. This isn’t all as two of the actor’s much anticipated announcements were made too in the interim period, what with Ganapath – Part 1 and Baaghi 4 on the cards.

This festive season has been extra special for the actor as he resumed filming for his upcoming projects. What is further special is that he is managing to do so much of it, so easily and flawlessly. No wonder, Tiger has created a position for himself where he is one of his kind.

With 2021 set to be a big year for him and his fans, one can’t wait for him to bring on some action-packed, thrilling experiences with his upcoming set of films starting with Heropanti 2 followed by Ganapati – Part 1 and then Baaghi 4.