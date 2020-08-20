Trolling is increasing due to empty people in lockdown- Sonakshi Sinha

Trolling on social media has been a topic of discussion for the past few days. Celebrities have to deal with this trolling more than usual. Actress Sonakshi Sinha has launched a campaign against this. The name of this campaign is ‘Ab Bas ..’ and she has raised her voice against trolling.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, she said, “People think we can make comments that are hidden behind the screen. They also think that no one knows them. Democracy, freedom of expression is being abused on social media. We will try to create awareness among the people against this. We will tell them that action can be taken against the trolls. ”

Sonakshi also mentioned that trolling increased during the lockdown. “I have been trolled for campaigning against trolling. People express their anger on social media without thinking. Now it has increased a lot in lockdown. “Rolling people have increased the number of trolls and there is a lot of negativity on social media,” she said.

Sonakshi shut down her Twitter account to stay away from trolling and negativity on social media. Since then she has now decided to launch a campaign against trolling.

