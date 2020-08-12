Vaani Kapoor to star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana

Sending User Review 0 ( 0 votes)

Director Abhishek Kapoor is usually choosing a completely different actor than the ones he usually films with. After Ayushman Khurana, this time Vaani Kapoor will be seen in his film. This is the first time Ayushman-Vaani will work together.

“I agreed to act opposite Ayushman. Abhishek’s work also looks great, ” says Vaani. Ayushman’s character in the film is an athlete. However, the producers are still not revealing the character of the message. Regarding the actress, the director says, “I was very happy to see Vaani in Befikre. The actress was last seen in Yash Raj Films’ ‘War’.

The shooting of Ayushman-Vaani’s film will start in a city in North India next October.