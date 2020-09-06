Video: Anubhav Sinha and Manoj Vajpayee together for Bhojpuri music album!

Actor Manoj Vajpayee and renowned film director Anubhav Sinha have teamed up for a music album. Anubhav Sinha’s new music album ‘Bombay Mein Ka Ba’ has been released and its teaser has been released recently. What is special is that this teaser is becoming popular among the youth.

Manoj Vajpayee has played the lead role in the music album ‘Bombay Mein Ka Ba’ produced and directed by Anubhav Sinha and the song has been composed in his own voice. Manoj Vajpayee will be seen as a rapper for the first time in this song.

“For the last 25-30 years, Bhojpuri music has been becoming double meaning and meaningless. So these songs are often heard from a multi-leaf cart to a tea pot. But for the last 10 years, I have been trying to get the right quality for Bhojpuri music, ”said Anubhav Sinha.

Meanwhile, the song has been produced under Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Media Works and it is said that the shooting of the song was completed in one day. Currently, only a teaser of the song has been released and it is said that the song will be released soon.