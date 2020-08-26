Why Bollywood actors are not expressing their views on Sushant’s death?

Two months have passed since the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The case is being investigated by the CBI and the ED. But the exact cause of Sushant’s death is not yet clear. Meanwhile, actor Shatrughan Sinha has reacted to the matter. “There is definitely something wrong with the Sushant death case, but the truth will come out soon,” he said.

In an interview to ABP News, Shatrughan Sinha commented on the Sushant case. Why don’t other Bollywood celebrities express themselves on this issue? He explained the reason. He said, “Sushant was an ambitious artist. There are his worldwide. I was shocked to hear the news of his death. Initially, it was rumored that he had committed suicide due to depression and now different estimates are being made. In this case, new information is coming to the fore every day. Therefore, it is not appropriate to express an opinion on the basis of partial information. The CBI is investigating the matter. They will soon find out the truth. Many artists are quiet right now so it would be appropriate to comment after that. ”

Sushant’s death is being investigated by the CBI. A 10-member CBI team has arrived in Mumbai. A team led by Superintendent of Police Nupur Prasad is investigating. Sushant’s staff has been questioned by the CBI team. Apart from this, all the documents have been taken from Mumbai Police. It also includes Sushant Singh’s autopsy report.