Home » Gallery » Masoom Minawala Mehta : Indian Luxury Fashion Blogger

Masoom Minawala Mehta : Indian Luxury Fashion Blogger

Masoom Minawala is an Indian fashion blogger-turned CEO of a fashion portal, Style Fiesta. Before she discovered fashion, Minawala was a tomboy fussing least about what she wore. Today, her company has turned profitable in its first year of operation. She is one of the leading lifestyle influencers in the world with over 1 million social media followers.

Masoom Minawala Mehta looking breathtakingly beautiful in Designer ash gold lehenga || Planet Bollywood || Media Tribe || The-Uncovered
Masoom Minawala Mehta looking breathtakingly beautiful in Designer ash gold lehenga || Planet Bollywood || Media Tribe || The-Uncovered
Masoom Minawala Mehta looking breathtakingly beautiful in Designer ash gold lehenga || Planet Bollywood || Media Tribe || The-Uncovered

She started her career as a fashion blogger. In 2010 she founded the fashion portal, Miss Style Fiesta. She started creating digital content for world’s leading fashion, luxury, beauty, travel and lifestyle brands. She has been awarded with many awards like Digital Entrepreneur, Cosmopolitan E-tailer of the year, India’s best luxury fashion blogger and many more for her remarkable fashion sense and work.

Masoom Minawala Mehta looking breathtakingly beautiful in Designer ash gold lehenga || Planet Bollywood || Media Tribe || The-Uncovered

From making her mark at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet to a growing rolodex of brand collaborations including names like Dior, Louis Vuitton, Jimmy Choo, Hermès, and Bulgari, Minawala’s feed is action-packed and always genuine. 

Masoom Minawala Mehta looking breathtakingly beautiful in Designer ash gold lehenga || Planet Bollywood || Media Tribe || The-Uncovered
Masoom Minawala Mehta looking breathtakingly beautiful in Designer ash gold lehenga || Planet Bollywood || Media Tribe || The-Uncovered
Masoom Minawala Mehta looking breathtakingly beautiful in Designer ash gold lehenga || Planet Bollywood || Media Tribe || The-Uncovered
Masoom Minawala Mehta looking breathtakingly beautiful in Designer ash gold lehenga || Planet Bollywood || Media Tribe || The-Uncovered
Masoom Minawala Mehta looking breathtakingly beautiful in Designer ash gold lehenga || Planet Bollywood || Media Tribe || The-Uncovered
Masoom Minawala Mehta looking breathtakingly beautiful in Designer ash gold lehenga || Planet Bollywood || Media Tribe || The-Uncovered
Masoom Minawala Mehta looking breathtakingly beautiful in Designer ash gold lehenga || Planet Bollywood || Media Tribe || The-Uncovered
Like
Tweet
Like
Share