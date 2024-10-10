“Action is a genre I would love to explore” – Vedika Bhandari

Vedika Bhandari feels grateful about the journey she has had in the entertainment industry so far. The young actor, who hails from Mumbai, has made a name and place for herself in showbiz on the basis of her talent and sheer hard work. In the past, one has seen Vedika in several shows on television and the web including ‘Woh Apna Sa’, ‘Kasam Teri Pyaar Ki’, ‘Sanjivani’, ‘Indori Ishq’ and ‘Tera Chhalaava’. Recently, she was seen playing a pivotal role in the Zee5 original series ‘Murshid’ which featured Kay Kay Menon in the lead role.

In this interview, Vedika talks about the love that has come her way after the release of ‘Murshid’, the experience of working with Kay Kay Menon, how the emergence of streaming platforms has acted as a boon for actors and technicians, realizing the big screen dream, upcoming projects and more.

‘Murshid’ started streaming on Zee5 a couple of weeks back. What is the kind of response have you received post the release of the show?

We had to wait for a while for the show to come out. Ever since the show started streaming, I have been getting a lot of positive feedback. I am glad people have liked the show so much. A lot of people have already seen the show in these weeks and I am sure many more will discover it with time.

In the show, you played a girl from Allahabad who shares a very close bond with Murshid, the character played by Kay Kay Menon. It was quite different from anything you had done in the past. How was it like being a part of this world?

Sunita, the character I played in the show, was very simple and innocent. She had no idea what was happening around her. She had a lot of respect for Murshid in her heart. Murshid had been like a father-figure in her life. He helped her and her husband in a lot of situations. He helped her get a house as well. While Sunita loves her husband, she faces a lot of issues when he turns to alcoholism. I had a great time playing this character.

In ‘Murshid’, you got the opportunity to share the screen with Kay Kay Menon for the first time. How was the experience of working with him for the first time?

I hope I get more opportunities to work with him. He is absolutely amazing. He is extremely effortless as an actor. He enhances the value of every scene by being in it. He was extremely calm and composed on the set. He made everybody around him feel extremely comfortable.

You started your career as an actor with TV shows like ‘Woh Apna Sa’, ‘Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki’ and ‘Sanjivani’. The digital boom happened around the time you stepped into the industry and one got to see you in web shows like ‘Indori Ishq’ and ‘Tera Chhalaava’ as well.

I think my timing was very good. I came into the industry when the streaming platforms were just being launched. Both TV and OTT have been important for me. While TV gave me my first break, OTT gave me the opportunity to explore several diverse characters. I got the opportunity to play a very intense role in ‘Indori Ishq’. Working on the other shows, too, was a very fulfilling experience. Because of OTT, so many people, including actors, directors, and technicians, are getting the opportunity to showcase their talent. OTT platforms has also made it possible for actors to step out of their comfort zone and not get stereotyped in similar roles.

In an interview, you had stated that the kind of stories being told in the OTT space are quite intricate. Can you elaborate on that?

The audience for television is very different from those who consume content on streaming platforms. I am very grateful to TV for giving me a lot of work. However, I didn’t get the chance to play nuanced characters on TV. On OTT, I got the opportunity to play a variety of characters in a short span of time.

You grew up in Mumbai. Was it a little easier for you to try your luck as an actor as you were living in a city where the Hindi entertainment industry is based?

Yes, it was a big advantage for me. I am from Mumbai and I have family here. I have friends who have moved from different parts of the country to pursue their dreams. It is not an easy thing to do. I feel blessed and grateful for a lot of things. My family has always been supportive of my dreams and choices. I was drawn to performing arts right from the time I was a child. Apart from acting, I loved singing and dancing. In school, I was a part of the dramatics team. Once I decided to pursue a career as an actor, I started auditioning. I also went to a film school to polish my craft further. Doing theatre was a great learning experience.

What is the biggest challenge you faced while trying to establish yourself in the industry?

It is a very tough industry to be in. Whether you are behind the camera or in front of it, it’s a tough world. Work is very important for me. For outsiders, work does not come easy. I have had no connections in the industry. You have to wait for the right roles to come your way. Being patient is very important in this industry.

You had a cameo in ‘Dream Girl’. That remains the only film you have worked on till now. Do you plan on doing more films in the future?

Of course! Every actor wants to be on the silver screen. I am manifesting being a part of a film soon. I would love to do a lot of work in films.

Out of all the characters you have played over the years, is there one that has remained the closest to your heart?

I did a small cameo in ‘Sanjivani’. My character was called Jessica. She was a cancer patient. She was a 22-23 year old girl who was about to get married to the love of her life. One day, her reports came and she got to know she had very little time to live. Her entire journey of accepting her fate was depicted very well on the show. That character will always have a special place in my heart. The writers of the show had written my part beautifully. I was on the show for a brief period of time but I thoroughly enjoyed being a part of it. Every scene I was a part of was written beautifully. Even today, when somebody mentions Jessica or my work in the show, I feel very happy.

Is there any genre you want to explore in the near future?

Action is a genre I would love to explore. I would also love to be a part of a simple and sweet love story.

Which is the next project you are working on?

My next release will be an OTT film. We have tried to do something that is creatively very different from anything one has seen in the past. I am looking forward to seeing how the audience reacts to it.