“Cannot wait to start working on Bollywood soundtracks” – Natania and Subhi

For a while, Natania and Subhi have been collaborating on several music-based projects. In the past, one has seen the two of them come together for tracks like ‘Mumbai Magic’ and ‘Gulzar’. Recently, the duo collaborated on ‘Higher Love’, a track from the English animated film ‘Smurfs’. This seems to be an important collaboration for Natania and Surbhi as they got the opportunity to team up with Grammy-winning producer DJ Khaled and rapper Cardi B.

In this interview, the two young artists talk about the process of creating ‘Higher Love’, collaborating with DJ Khaled and Cardi B, individual musical styles, dream collaborations, contributing to a Bollywood soundtrack and more.

‘Higher Love’ features a nice blend of different music genres. The two of you collaborated with DJ Khaled and Cardi B on this track. How was the process of putting this track together?

Natania: We had actually started the song in 2022! In 2023, we came up with this idea to blend different music genres together. It was a fun process and felt effortless. I knew there was something special, so we played it to Ty Ty Smith, who is the co-founder of Desi Trill. He truly believed in the record and brought this whole collaboration to life.

Subhi: Natania and a few co-writers had started working on this song in 2022. I came on-board to write the Punjabi sections in 2023. When I heard the track, I instantly fell in love with it. It was Natania’s idea to blend the genres and add a desi flavour to it. We had so much fun working on this track. When it was done, we knew we had made something special. We played it to Ty Ty Smith and he pitched it for ‘Smurfs’. That’s how the journey began and led to the collaborations with DJ Khaled and Cardi B.

‘Higher Love’ is a part of the ‘Smurfs’ movie soundtrack. Was it a special feeling to know it was going to be used in the film?

Natania: I think having it being a part of such a legendary project is such a heart-warming feeling. It brings me immense joy to be able to be a part of putting out something that represents our culture in the world on a global scale.

Subhi: Initially, when we started working on the track, the idea was to create something that we would be proud of. At that time, we didn’t know it would be a part of ‘Smurfs’. I think this very fact makes this experience even more special. I feel every track has a horoscope and to see this track fly from when we created it with friends in the studio, to having legends like Cardi B and DJ Khaled on it is an incredible feeling.

Before ‘Higher Love’, the both of you had collaborated on a few tracks together. Hailing from different musical backgrounds, how do you ensure that there is a balance between different musicalities when you work together?

Natania: There is always magic when Subhi and I work together. I think so highly of her. Her writing and voice give me goose bumps every single time. I think having different musical backgrounds is what makes us complement each other so well. It enables us to have moments where both of us shine. Both of us are extremely comfortable with each other and are always open to ideas while having the same vision. Therefore, it’s very easy to strike a balance.

Subhi: Natania and I have worked on many projects together. We come from different musical backgrounds which I feel gives us a unique edge. I feel Natania is one of the best songwriters globally and it’s been such a joy working with her. I love how despite our voices and singing styles being so different, when we come together on a track, we complement each other beautifully. I feel grateful to be sharing this space with her.

As a musical unit, what kind of uniqueness, you believe, the two of you bring to the fore?

Natania: I think whenever we collaborate there is an emotion that comes through that feels very celebratory. I love being able to have that feeling come through in songs we work on together. I think the process of making music with Subhi is truly so much fun that I think you hear it in the music and that authenticity shines through.

Subhi: The two of us coming from different musical backgrounds, I feel, gives us an edge. When we are writing songs together, we are just having fun. We don’t overthink or strain the writing process. What comes out is very authentic and I feel that’s why it sounds great.

How would you describe each other’s strengths?

Natania: Surbhi’s lyrics, to me, are always the most beautiful. She will say a line in Punjabi and I am always so mesmerized by how unique and deep the meaning is. I also think her voice cuts so deep into your soul that when you listen to it, it feels very special. It’s such a privilege to collaborate with her.

Subhi: Natania is the best songwriter I know. She is world class. I am in awe watching her create, and play around with words and melody. When we are in songwriting sessions, she is the captain of the ship. She comes in with ideas and concepts for the song and then, everyone follows. She is a quick thinker, witty, clever, emotional, all at the same time. She isn’t afraid to show her vulnerable side while we are working on songs. Sometimes, the themes she comes up with are so deep that they resonate in your heart for a long time. The energy she brings into the sessions is magical and that elevates all of us to a whole new level. Whatever she sings, she sings with her whole heart, with a lot of confidence and gives it her best. Her biggest strength is that she is a fighter. If she believes in something, she puts all her heart and mind into it and makes it happen in the most beautiful way.

You have had a long-standing association with Desi Trill. Do you think the label has played a role in propelling your growth as an artist forward?

Natania: I think when you have people who believe in you and empower you, it pushes you to be the best you can be. Shabz and Ty Ty have been such champions and they are all about the music. I have so much gratitude for sharing the vision with them of bringing our culture to the world.

Subhi: Yes, absolutely! As a singer-songwriter, I am passionate about my music. When I see the same passion in Ty Ty and Shabz, it makes me want to do better, work harder and reach for the stars. They are so empowering and their support has meant the world to me. To be a part of the Smurfs soundtrack is like a dream come true and it wouldn’t have been possible without Desi Trill.

From Shalmali Kholgade to Cardi B, the both of you have collaborated with several interesting artists so far. Is there any artist whom you wish to collaborate with in the near future?

Natania: I feel so privileged to have collaborated with these artists. I would love to collaborate with Badshah, Pritam and Sachet – Parampara.

Subhi: I would love to work with A. R. Rahman, Gulzar and Diljit Dosanjh in the near future.

Do you have plans to contribute to a Bollywood soundtrack?

Natania: I would love to. I am such a Bollywood girl at heart! I am waiting for a call from Karan Johar (laughs).

Subhi: I am a huge Bollywood fan and can’t wait to start working on Bollywood soundtracks. It’s on my bucket list. I hope it happens soon.