“Collaborating with Shaan da on a song is always a memorable experience” – Anwesshaa on Zara Zara Sa

‘Zara Zara Sa’ has turned out to be Anwesshaa’s first release this year. What makes this song very special for the singer-composer-lyricist is the fact that it reunites her with Shaan. In the past, Anwesshaa has sung several duets with Shaan, including ‘Janina Kobe Dekha Hobe’ (Shotru’), ‘O Sona Eso Na’ (single), ‘Aaj Ekla Mon’ (‘Love Via Friendship’) and ‘Hum Pyar Ki Raah Par’ (‘Humsaaz – The Musical’).

Apart from lending her voice to ‘Zara Zara Sa’, Anwesshaa has also written and composed it. The single has been released by Asha Audio. The music video, which features Anwesshaa along with Mohammed Iqbal, is directed by Soumyajit Ganguly.

Before ‘Zara Zara Sa’, you have collaborated with Shaan on many songs. Which was the first song you sang with him?

One of the first song I sang with Shaan da was ‘Janina Kobe Dekha Hobe’ from the Bengali film ‘Shotru’. I have been fortunate enough to sing many songs with him over the years. Collaborating with Shaan da on a song is always a memorable experience.

Shaan was the host of the reality show ‘Amul Star Voice of India’. You were a participant in ‘Amul Star Voice of India – Chhote Ustaad’ which was hosted by Aabhas.

Yes, that’s right! Shaan da was supposed to host ‘Chhote Ustaad’ as well but at that time, he wanted to take a break. Aabhas bhaiya hosted that season wonderfully. Shaan da co-hosted the grand finale and made it very special for us.

‘Zara Zara Sa’ has been written and composed by you. How was it collaborating with Shaan on this song?

When Shaan da recorded the song ‘Hum Pyar Ki Raah Par’ for ‘Humsaaz – The Musical’, which was also written and composed by me, I told him about this song which I had in my music bank. I told him it was a non-film song and I would be honoured to have his voice on it. Shaan da immediately agreed to sing it. He is somebody who has been encouraging towards me ever since I started my journey in this industry. He told me that he feels happy about the fact that he could mentor me during my growing up years. He said that he would always be happy to sing for someone whose journey he has seen from the beginning. He keeps telling me that I should do a lot more work as a creator. Apart from working actively as a singer, he advises me to write and compose songs regularly.

The song has been released by Asha Audio.

Asha Audio has been one of the biggest music companies in Bengal for more than three decades. The company was named after Asha (Bhosle) ji. Recently, they launched their national wing to make and release Hindi songs. ‘Zara Zara Sa’ is one of the first songs released by them under this wing.

The music video has been shot in some scenic locations.

The video was shot in Rajasthan. All of us were very happy with the way it shaped up. The credit for the video goes to director Soumyajit Ganguly and Biocine Production.