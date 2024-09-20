“Comedy is a genre I would love to explore” – Hansa Singh

Hansa Singh has had an eventful journey in the entertainment industry. Over the years, she has explored different mediums and has portrayed several memorable characters. She started her journey as an actor with Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘Page 3’ and went on to do several other notable films like ‘Money Hai Toh Honey Hai’, ‘Karthik Calling Karthik’, ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ and ‘Goodbye’. When the digital boom happened, she didn’t want to be left behind and made her debut in the streaming space with the Disney+Hotstar original series ‘Human’. She has also been a part of some of the biggest shows made on television including ‘Aarambh: Kahani Devsena Ki’.

Hansa’s identity, however, is not solely defined by her endeavours as an actor. She has also made a name for herself as an astrohealer and clairvoyant. The desire to explore different things, as Hansa says, comes from the urge to live a life filled with purpose and wholesomeness. While she has achieved a lot in life, there is a lot more she wants to do.

In this interview, Hansa talks about her journey as an actor, memorable projects, why Mumbai holds a special place in her heart, having a huge following on social media, the characters and genres she wants to explore, upcoming projects, and more.

One of your recent projects has been the web series ‘Duranga’. You played a hypnotherapist in it. The show, which spanned across two seasons, received a lot of love from the audience.

I am glad I could be a part of a show like ‘Duranga’. Mr. Rohan Sippy had reached out to the casting director and wanted me to play this particular part. Initially, I was a bit reluctant to play this part because of its length. I had earlier worked with Mr. Rohan Sippy on the third season of ‘Criminal Justice’. He must have liked my performance in it. Out of respect for Mr. Sippy who respected my talent, I said a ‘yes’ to the show. The experience was very good. I shared the screen with Barkha (Bisht). It was nice to work in a positive environment. That is one thing every actor hopes for. I had worked with Gulshan (Devaiah) in ‘Hunterrr’. This time, however, I did not have any scenes with him.

Your journey in cinema started with Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘Page 3’.

Before ‘Page 3’, I did an English film that was shot in Kerala. It was directed by the late Jag Mundhra. It was called ‘Betrayed By Passion’. Earlier, it was called ‘Backwaters’ as it was based in Kerala. It was a very interesting film but unfortunately, it never released in India. Madhur and I used to bump into parties all the time. While working with Madhur, I realized Madhur is a keen observer and does a lot of research on the subjects he makes films on. Before he started making ‘Page 3’, he used to attend a lot of parties to gather an understanding of the party circuit at that time.

I remember I had just come back to Mumbai after shooting for Jag Mundhra’s film in Allepey when I got a call from Madhur. He briefed me about the character and said, “shaam ko, Mukesh Mill”. He wanted me to shoot the same day. When you come back from an outdoor schedule, you feel tired and feel the need to rest for a day or two. However, I did not get that chance and had to shoot the same day. I knew this was going to be an amazing film and therefore, could not say a no. Today, it is seen as a cult film and will stay relevant for years to come. My first brush with Bollywood happened with ‘Page 3’ and therefore, it will always remain a special film for me. The only regret I have is that I could not dub for it. The film got a little delayed and by the time, I was called to dub for my part, I had gone to the US. I had a brief role in the film but I feel extremely proud to be a part of a film like this. Even today, people remember that scene and compliment me for it.

You grew up in Delhi. How did you get interested in acting?

It’s all destiny. Though I am not from Mumbai, it is home for me today. The city has given me so much. An individual grows when they live on their own and grow through different experiences in their life. Mumbai has been the best teacher to me. Mandi House is responsible for me becoming an actor. I have learnt that acting is a lie which we tell truthfully. Acting, largely, is about how comfortably you can tell the truth which is actually a lie.

Back then, there were no casting agencies and the industry was even more unorganized. Was it easy to find work after you moved from Delhi to Mumbai?

Yes, the industry was unorganized but in a way, it was organized. At that time, you would meet the producers and directors directly. They were accessible. This is not the case anymore. At that time, there would be coordinators who would take a commission for giving you work. Most of the work I have done has come to me through directors. When filmmakers show confidence in your abilities, it instills a sense of confidence in you. Before I stepped into the industry, I knew nothing about it. I was fortunate enough to meet people who guided me. I got to work with some wonderful people in films. On television, I had the opportunity to work with veterans like B.P Singh sir and Ravi Chopra sir. When I started out, I didn’t know how to act. I just went with the flow and had the desire to keep learning every day.

You have worked in films, web and television. Is there any medium which you enjoy working the most in?

I love web and films primarily because they have a finite structure. Earlier, TV used to have a finite structure. Then, daily soaps came in. Every story has to have an end. There is no point in stretching it beyond a point. When somebody makes a web series, they are sure about the number of episodes it will have. A film also has a definite duration. Things are more organized in films and streaming space. When I was working on television, it also had a finite structure to it and the content was meaningful. Back then, we would work only for eight hours a day. I have immense respect for everybody who is a part of the TV industry today. All of them work extremely hard. However, it is not something I imagine myself doing anymore. I like working in a structured manner.

Apart from being an actor, you are also an astrohealer and clairvoyant. How did you end up exploring these things?

I have never chosen anything in life. They chose me. I just went with the flow. Things just kept coming in. I had never planned on becoming an actor. I come from a conservative, middle-class family in Delhi. Forget acting, you are not allowed to become an air hostess. I was not allowed to wear sleeveless outfits and jeans. Destiny takes you to different places in life. Nobody can change what is written in your destiny. I am a clairvoyant. A clairvoyant is somebody who gets messages. They see things before something happens. When it comes to tarot card reading, people can pick up the card. They identify with something when they are a part of it. A few years back, I felt I could sense and predict things. What I would predict would come true. That is when I realized I have a knack for it.

What, do you think, are your strengths as an artist?

I believe I have a strong screen presence. Though I have been stereotyped as an actor who is good playing bold characters, I firmly believe that I am not limited to one kind of role. A confident actor can do justice to any kind of character. I want to play all kinds of characters. I want to play pivotal characters. I wish to be a part of shows which revolve around my character. I love the kind of characters Shefali Shah plays. I would love to do something similar to what Sushmita Sen did in ‘Aarya’.

Is there any particular genre which you would like to explore as an actor in the near future?

Comedy is a genre I would love to explore. I got the opportunity to explore it just once when I did an episodic for a TV show. I would love to do an out-and-out comedy film or series. In ‘Aarambh’, I played the antagonist. I got offered a lot of negative roles after that. I would like to explore characters that have grey shades to them. Playing characters with grey shades is much more exciting than playing out-and-out negative parts.

Like you, so many actors have spoken about the issue of getting stereotyped.

Things have got a little better now. With so many streaming platforms coming in, actors are getting diverse opportunities. In the past, some actors liked getting typecast as it would lead to them getting more work. However, now most actors want to play a variety of roles. I am inspired by the career graph of Rajkummar Rao. What he has done in ‘Stree 2’ is completely different from what he did in ‘Srikanth’. Every actor wants to be a part of films and shows of different genres. The industry should not put actors in a box. If an actor feels he or she can pull off a particular character, they should have the opportunity to play it. Your belief as an actor is what matters the most.

You have a huge following on social media. Do you think it is important for actors to be relevant on social media?

To each his own. Social media has its pros and cons. Through social media, I want to express myself and give people an idea of what I do. Whether people accept it or not is in their own hands. One day, somebody asked me what casting directors will perceive after going through my social media account. While posting on social media, I don’t think how people will perceive me. A part of the industry has anyways slotted me into the category of actors who do bold roles. If you want to know me, you have to meet me. On my social media accounts, I post a lot of dance videos. I love Bollywood music, so people see me lip-syncing to several songs. I also show a glimpse of what I do as a tarot card reader. It’s a mix of several things.

Are you open to the idea of working on projects across multiple languages?

Language can never be a barrier for an actor. No actor knows all the languages. If I get offered a project in a language I don’t know, I will work hard on it and make it a point to get the dialogues right. Pradeep Rawat is a dear friend of mine. He has ruled in the south as a villain. In Bollywood, too, he has worked in blockbusters like ‘Ghajini.’ Despite being a North Indian, he has done so well in the south. I am ready to work in projects made in all languages.

How do you plan to take your journey as an artist forward?

I am hungry for good roles. I want to win at least one major award for my performance. It has been a dream from the beginning. I want the universe to fulfil this wish of mine. I want to work internationally as well.

What are you doing next?

I am waiting for a few projects to release which I shot a while back. One of them is ‘Despatch’. It is an investigative thriller directed by Kanu Behl which features Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. It is a very special film and I hope it comes out soon.