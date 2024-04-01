“Composing a patriotic song is a special feeling” – Vipin Patwa

As a composer, Vipin Patwa is known for his work on films like ‘Daas Dev’, ‘Hum Chaar’, De De Pyaar De’, ‘The Girl On The Train’, ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ and ‘Code Name: Tiranga’, among others. Vipin has had a busy year so far with multiple releases. Recently, he composed and lent his voice to ‘Vande Mataram’, a patriotic number which featured in ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, a film which released in the theatres last week.

‘Vande Mataram’ from ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ is not the first time you have composed a song with patriotic fervour to it. In the past, you had composed ‘Vande Mataram’ for the Parineeti Chopra starrer ‘Code Name: Tiranga’.

Composing a patriotic song is a special feeling. I have been given this opportunity more than once and I am truly grateful about that. The song is our tribute to our motherland.

Apart from composing ‘Vande Mataram’, you have sung it as well.

While composing a melody, I hum it in my voice and present it to the producer or director. Once I shared this particular track with Randeep, he was extremely happy. He thought it would suit the images in the film very well. People associated with the film recommended the names of several singers for this song. Randeep, however, was adamant about my voice being retained. He felt my voice suited the song perfectly and that I was able to bring the emotions to the fore effectively. Though there are multiple songs on the album, this is the only song which features in the film.

‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ marks Randeep Hooda’s debut as a director. How was the experience of working with him on this film?

Randeep has been a close friend for a very long time. When you see the film, you find it hard to believe that it is his first film. He has done complete justice to the subject and told the story of a freedom fighter like Veer Savarkar very well.

Dr. Sagar, whom you have worked with on multiple projects, has written the song. His words add a lot of depth to the song.

Dr. Sagar always weaves magic with his words. We have collaborated on songs of different genres and he has done justice to each of them with his skilful writing.

You had another release recently in the form of ‘Holi Khele Siya Sang Ram’.

Since Holi was round the corner, we decided to make a song on it. It is one of those festivals which is very close to my heart. While making a song around Holi, we have to follow a specific pattern and structure. Apart from being a Holi song, ‘Holi Khele Siya Sang Ram’ has a devotional angle to it as well.

To commemorate the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, you had released a song titled ‘Laute Hain Ram’ a month ago. It was sung by Udit Narayan and written by Ajay Gupta.

It was a very special moment for the people in our country and I feel happy about the fact that I got to make a song on it. Udit ji is a legend and collaborating with him on this track was a great experience. Every time you work with a legendary singer, you learn a lot.

What are you doing next?

I have composed songs for a couple of web shows. I hope to do some work in the independent music space this year. You get a lot of freedom to create the kind of music you really want to.