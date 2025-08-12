“Court Kacheri is a special project for me” – Ashish Verma

In the last few years, one has seen Ashish Verma deliver memorable performances in several notable films and shows including ‘Chashme Baddoor’, ‘Gurgaon’, ‘InMates’, ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’, ‘Sui Dhaaga: Made in India’, ‘Article 15’, ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo’ and ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’. ‘Court Kacheri’, by his own admission, is a special project. The TVF produced show, which starts streaming on SonyLIV from August 13, gave Ashish the opportunity to play the lead role for the first time. The show, apart from being a legal drama, explores the dynamics of a father-son relationship.

In this interview, Ashish talks about the experience of playing the protagonist, collaborating with TVF, studying at the Film and Television Institute of India, the importance of formal training and more.

Would it be accurate to say that ‘Court Kacheri’ is a coming-of-age story of a reluctant lawyer?

It’s a coming-of-age story. The story has many layers which you will discover while watching the show. It’s about a son trying to fix his relationship with his father. He also wants the legal system to be more fair. In the show, you will see how some of his views and opinions change with time.

Did you meet lawyers as a part of your research for the show?

I met one lawyer who happens to be my mother (laughs). My grandfather was also a lawyer. So, in a way, I have lived this life. At our home, I would always see a lot of books on law. Clients would come and there would be a stenographer at all times. I have been very much aware of this world. It is quite different from the way it has been portrayed in most films and shows.

Was there ever a desire to become a lawyer?

No, my mother said there is already a lawyer at home and we don’t need another one (laughs).

You have stated in an interview that going to the Film and Television Institute of India or FTII proved to be a turning point in your life. Do you think undergoing formal training works well for an actor?

I think it’s very important to study the discipline you want to pursue. There are different ways to do that. You could go to an institute, read books or learn on the job. Every approach or method has its merits. Going to the FTII definitely helped me. It is the best film school in Asia to study cinema. The kind of exposure we got, the films we watched, the workshops we participated in, everything played a role in our growth. We were trained to face the camera on a regular basis.

Over the years, The Viral Fever or TVF has produced some of the finest shows and become an ecosystem in itself. You had earlier done ‘InMates’ with them. How has been your experience of working with them?

Arunabh (Kumar) is someone who has been backing me for years. I remember him seeing ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’ and telling me how much he loved my performance in it. A while before that, I had done ‘InMates’. ‘Court Kacheri’ is my second collaboration with him. For years, Arunabh and I had been talking about doing another project. We were waiting for the right script for us to collaborate on. This collaboration was long due. The protagonists in TVF shows tend to be regular-looking people and that, I feel, is one of the reasons why the audience connects with them.

You play the lead in ‘Court Kacheri’. Does that make this project a little more special for you?

Yes! It is a special project for me. It is first project which is mounted on my shoulders. It is the first project of mine where I play the lead. I do feel a sense of responsibility. The process, however, remains the same. The amount of hard work I put in while doing a ‘Gurgaon’ or a ‘Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo’ was the same. Regardless of what the length of the role is, I try to put my best foot forward. Everything boils down to the approach you have as an actor.

Pavan Malhotra plays your father in the film. The father-son equation is one of the important aspects of the show. What kind of interactions did you have with him on the set?

Pavan sir has been extremely sweet to me. Ever since I got to know him, he has been a father-figure to me in real life. He is a guiding force in my life now. As a co-actor, he was extremely giving. We would work on the scenes together. Even though he is a veteran, he would wait for hours after giving his shot so that he could his OTS (over-the-shoulder) shot. In today’s times, it is extremely rare to see an actor do that. Ideally, this is how things should be done but very few do it. Whenever a project of mine releases, he is the first person to call and wish me. He would also dissect my performances in a critical manner and show a lot of appreciation for my work.

One has mostly seen you play realistic characters in films and shows. Do you gravitate towards such characters?

No, I want to play diverse roles as an actor. The roles I have played so far are the ones that came my way. Whatever role I play, I try to leave a part of me in it.

What was your biggest takeaway from this show?

The show gave me what I always wanted. It’s a show in which I am playing the protagonist. This gave me a journey I could live across the five episodes. The crisis, conflict, resolution, I finally got to live it.