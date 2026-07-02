“Desi Bling was an incredible experience” – Lailli Mirza

Lailli Mirza is the kind of individual you cannot put a label on. Apart from being a successful fashion entrepreneur, Lailli has carved out a distinctive identity for herself as a digital creator and media personality.

This London-born and Dubai-based multi-faceted personality is known for her sense of aesthetics and drive as an entrepreneur in equal measure. Lailli started working when she was just in her teens and in all these years, she has managed to a bunch of things successfully, including building a successful brand in the form of LailliLocks + Cosmetics. One of her major achievements include serving as the CEO of a sustainable luxury fashion label.

This year, Lailli made headlines for featuring in the much-talked about Netflix reality show ‘Desi Bling’. In the reality show, which traced the lives of some of the most successful Indian expats based in Dubai, Lailli stood out with her confidence, grace and candour.

In this interview, the free-spirited entrepreneur, media personality, digital creator and cultural influencer talks about her journey, the ‘Desi Bling’ experience, bond with sister Alizey, buildings brands and goals as an artist and an entrepreneur.

How would you describe the ‘Desi Bling’ experience?

‘Desi Bling’ was an incredible experience because it gave people the chance to see a more authentic side of our lives beyond social media. We also had the opportunity to meet inspiring individuals from diverse backgrounds, each with their own unique stories.

While viewers often associate us with fashion and luxury, the series also highlighted our family values, work ethic, and the reality behind everything we do. The most rewarding part was seeing how many people connected with our journey and felt inspired to embrace their individuality with confidence.

You started your professional journey when you were in your teens. That was the time when social media was not as popular as it is today. What are some of the prominent changes you have observed in the media and entertainment landscape over the years?

The biggest shift has been accessibility. When I started, opportunities were much more traditional and there were far fewer platforms to showcase your work. Today, anyone with creativity and consistency can build a global audience from their phone. At the same time, the pace has become much faster, with trends changing almost overnight. While technology has created incredible opportunities, I also believe authenticity has become more valuable than ever. Audiences are no longer looking for perfectly curated versions of reality as they are searching for real personalities they can genuinely connect with.

Your sister Alizey has been a constant companion in your journey. How would you describe her presence in your life?

Alizey has always been my biggest supporter, my sounding board and someone who keeps me grounded. Although people often see us as a duo, we have very different personalities and strengths, which is what makes our relationship work so well. We have celebrated each other’s successes, navigated challenges together and constantly encouraged one another to grow individually. There has never been competition between us, only mutual respect, love and the shared belief that we both shine brighter when we support each other.

Entrepreneur or digital creator – what do you identify yourself more as?

If I had to choose, I would say I identify more as an entrepreneur, although for me the two go hand in hand. Building a platform as a digital creator gave me the confidence to launch my own brands because I’d already spent years earning the trust of my audience. That trust is the foundation of everything I build.

At the same time, being an entrepreneur has given me a much deeper understanding of my value as a digital creator. I know the commercial impact I can have for a brand, which is why I am very selective and strategic about the partnerships I take on. My audience values my opinion because I have built credibility over time, and protecting that trust will always come before accepting every opportunity that comes my way.

As an entrepreneur, you have built multiple brands successfully. What are some of the challenges you stumbled upon as an entrepreneur?

Entrepreneurship teaches you resilience very quickly. Building a brand is never as glamorous as it appears from the outside. There are constant challenges, from managing teams and making difficult decisions to adapting to changing markets and learning from setbacks. One of the biggest lessons has been understanding that growth requires patience. Success doesn’t happen overnight, and every challenge ultimately becomes an opportunity to learn, improve and build something stronger.

You have been living in Dubai for quite a while. Has the city played a part in helping you realize some of your dreams?

Absolutely! Dubai is a city that genuinely celebrates ambition and innovation. It has provided an incredible environment to build businesses, collaborate with global brands and meet inspiring people from around the world. What I appreciate most is that the city encourages you to dream bigger while also giving you the opportunities and infrastructure to turn those dreams into reality. It has played a significant role in both my personal and professional growth.

What do you plan to do next as an artist and entrepreneur?

I am excited to continue growing the businesses I have built while also exploring new opportunities across fashion, beauty and wellness. As an entrepreneur, I am always looking for ways to create products and experiences that genuinely solve problems and add value. Creatively, I would love to continue working on projects that allow me to tell meaningful stories and connect with audiences on a deeper level. Ultimately, I want to keep evolving, learning and building brands that have lasting impact while remaining true to who I am.