“Every character I have played is close to my heart” – Madhurima Tuli

With ‘Tehran’, one will get to see Madhurima Tuli on the screen after a while. The geopolitical thriller, which starts streaming on Zee5 from August 14, features Madhurima as John Abraham’s wife. The actor, who has essayed a variety of characters in television, films and web, is of the opinion that one should be patient enough to wait for the right parts to come by.

In this interview, Madhurima talks about ‘Tehran’, her journey in the entertainment industry, inclination toward spirituality, bond with brother Srikant, upcoming projects and more.

In ‘Tehran’, you play the wife of ACP Rajiv Kumar, the character played by John Abraham.

I am looking forward to see how the film is received. Since the film is a thriller, I was only briefed about my character and not given a narration of the entire script. I saw some scenes while dubbing for the film. I had a wonderful time working on the film as an actor and now, I am waiting to see the film as an audience.

Earlier this year, you witnessed the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh Mela. Have you been inclined towards spirituality from a young age?

Yes, my mom and dad had always been very spiritually inclined. That had an impact on my brother and I. Both of us used to go to temple with them. We also used to visit spiritual places quite often. If we were on a vacation and heard about a revered temple or spiritual place being around, we would make it a point to visit it. I feel it’s all about having that connection. Sometimes, a place calls you. Witnessing the Triveni Sangam was a very emotional moment for me. I had gone with my manager and for some reason, things were not falling into place. After a point, I told my manager, “let’s book a cab and go”. We booked a cab at around 5:30 a.m. Luckily, there were cabs around. Everything happened very smoothly. I saw the three sangams. It was pure magic.

Due to your father’s transferable job, you grew up in different parts of India.

Yes! I was born in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. Then, we moved to Paradeep in Odisha. We lived there for ten years. Later, we moved to Dehradun.

You won the title of Miss Uttaranchal when you were in college. Did that prove to be a turning point in your life?

Yes, it did! It paved the way for me to get into this profession. I had never thought that I would be coming to Mumbai and pursuing a career as an actor. Winning the pageant instilled a sense of confidence in me and gave me an idea about what I should do next.

While you were growing up, was there an inclination towards creative or performing arts?

Yes, there was but I never thought that I would make a career in it someday. When I was in school, my mother put me in Odissi dance classes. I used to perform in school and our government club functions. My mother used to choreograph these dance performances for the club. I used to find the costume and the jewellery very fascinating.

When did you decide to move to Mumbai?

After I won the Miss Uttaranchal contest, I told my parents that I am going to Mumbai. They were supportive but asked me to finish my studies first. I followed their advice and finished my studies. Initially, my parents had thought that my desire to move to Mumbai and try my hand at acting was a fleeting thought and would die soon. Soon, they realized that was not the case. They decided to come to Mumbai with me and help me in my journey in the initial days. They told me that it would be a good idea to do an acting course before looking for opportunities. With their help, I found an institute and trained there for a while.

You started your career with a TV show, went on to films in different languages and worked in web shows as well. Do you have a favourite medium?

No, there has never been such a preference. As an actor, you have to perform in whatever platform or medium you get an opportunity in. When I came to Mumbai, I wanted to work in films. Soon, I realized entering the industry itself is very difficult. If you want to showcase your work, you don’t have to choose one platform. I started with television, slowly started getting offers for films and then, did some web shows. I never thought that platform matters. It’s your talent that speaks for you.

‘Nach Baliye 9’ was the first reality show you had participated in. While participating in ‘Bigg Boss 13’, you had to go through some challenging situations.

For me, the entire experience was very new. I realized reality shows are not my cup of tea. I was not prepared to be a part of a show like that. I had done fiction and have been a part of a dance reality show. ‘Bigg Boss 13’ was a new world for me. It took me two weeks to understand what the show was all about. When people around me started saying that I was not doing anything, I made an effort to be more active. Slowly, I started enjoying the show. Sometimes I was getting appreciated, sometimes I was not getting appreciation. That’s how you learn the process. Towards the end, things went a little haywire.

While being on the show, you spoke about a traumatic experience you went through as a child. When public figures speak about these experiences, it inspires others to do the same.

It helped and empowered me also. I had never spoken about this incident in front of so many people. Today, I see many celebrities speaking about these experiences. This is a good thing as it makes others believe they can speak about it too. It creates awareness around such incidents. When there I awareness, parents can take certain steps to ensure the safety of their children. When children are aware, they can inform their parents as and when such an unfortunate incident happens.

Out of all the characters you have played, has there been a favourite?

Every character I have played is close to my heart. I put my heart and soul into every character I play. Tanu from ‘Kasturi’ would always be special as it was the first character I played. As an actor, I have always been a little scared about doing comedy. Playing a cop in ‘Daffa 420’ was an interesting experience. Playing the titular role in ‘Chandrakanta – Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha’ was a very memorable experience. I cherish the work I have done in films and web also.

Your brother Srikant followed your footsteps and became a part of this industry as well. He owns the music label SVMT Music. You have done a few music videos for his company.

Srikant and I share a very beautiful bond. We can share anything with each other. We can be critical of each other’s work as well. There was a time when I used to take him for granted. After seeing him do such amazing work, I really look up to him. Earlier, he used to come to me for advice. Now, I go to him. SVTM Music happened after ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Many of the music videos have been directed by my brother. A few have been done by others. We are working very hard to build it. I hope it keeps growing.

You have stated in an interview that an actor has to be patient and wait for the right project to come by. When there is a long gap in between, do you get anxious at times?

I do. It is very natural to feel anxious. Sometimes, you feel a little hopeless and not sure as to where your life is headed. Sometimes, you do a look test for a project that you really want to be a part of but it does not work out. When things don’t work out in your favour, you could get a little anxious or cranky. It’s all about the timing. Destiny plays a very important role here. When the right project is supposed to come your way, it will come. Most of the times, when you are about to lose hope, you get a call and things change again.

You have played a variety of characters across different mediums. What is the next step for you as an artist? Do you have plan to explore production or direction?

There was a time when I thought about getting into production and direction but I realized it has several complexities associated with it. I did get into production with my brother for some of his music videos but it is not something I have done independently. At the moment, my focus in on acting. I have just shot for a web series which should come out soon.