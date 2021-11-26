Ghana Kasoota: Raftaar and Rashmeet Kaur on creating a song for the millennials

‘Ghana Kasoota’, a single by Raftaar and Rashmeet Kaur, has garnered more than 29 million views on YouTube just a few days after being released. Two years back, the two of them had collaborated on ‘Sartaaj’, a song which was a contemporary take on a Punjabi folk song.

Talking about the process of creating this track, Raftaar says, “I made this song around April. I made a few of my friends listen to it and they were very excited to see the way it had shaped up. I didn’t think it was the right time to release the track as everybody was going through a difficult time because of the Covid-19 situation. Recently, when things started getting back to normal, I decided to release it”.

The ‘no-fuss’ attitude in the track was one of the things that attracted Rashmeet Kaur, who has co-performed it with Raftaar, to it.

“These days, millennials have a slang for every emotion or feeling. The song had a similar vibe. I would give all the credit to Raftaar for the way it shaped up. I loved the composition the moment I heard it. The entire process of working on this track was incredible”, she says.

Both the audio and the video track have been received very well by the audience. The music video, which has been directed by B2GETHER PROS, features popular TV actress Surbhi Jyoti.

“Shooting for the video was a lot of fun. Surbhi’s presence made the video very special and has contributed significantly to its popularity. We always try our best to present something fresh and unique to the audience. Once the feedback starts coming in, we get to know how far we have succeeded in doing so. The response we have got for ‘Ghana Kasoota’ has been great so far!”, says Raftaar.

Being artistes who have worked extensively in the independent music space, both Raftaar and Rashmeet are very happy with the kind of growth there has been in this space.

Feeling optimistic about it, Rashmeet says, “The more the merrier. Music has always had a healing impact on people’s heart and soul. Independent artistes make music with a lot of love and passion. I am sure independent music will continue to grow in the future”