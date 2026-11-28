For three decades, Rupinder Singh Magon, better known as Rup Magon, was known as the lead singer and frontman of the South Asian fusion band JoSH. Apart from doing countless shows for close to thirty years, the band released four studio albums in the form of ‘Main Hoon Tanha’ (2001), ‘Kabhi’ (2004), ‘Mausam’ (2006) and ‘Beyond Kismat’ (2010).

Now, Rup has embarked upon a new journey as a solo or independent artist. As a part of this new journey as a solo artist, he has released two singles, ‘Flight Mode’ and ‘Without You’, which are from his album ‘Disrupt’ scheduled for a 2027 release.

In this interview, Rup talks about JoSH, his approach as a solo artist, designing his own sonic identity, acting plans, admiration for Nelly Furtado and more.

JoSH was formed in the year 2000. You, along with your bandmates, had a great run for more than 25 years. After all these years, what made you arrive at the decision to go solo as an artist?

We actually go back to 1996. That was the year I founded JoSH. So, the band has had a 30-year-long journey. The decision behind going solo is simply change. People change, styles change, and the things you want to say change. After 25-plus years, I had lyrics and ideas in me that needed a different vehicle. These were things I couldn’t say inside a band format. Going solo is a new path, a new musical career. It’s a tough journey, but I am prepared. I love it, and honestly, I am flying.

You have released two singles, ‘Flight Mode’ and ‘Without You’. These singles are a part of your solo album ‘Disrupt’ which comes out next year. What kind of approach did you follow, in terms of sound and musicality, while designing this album?

The approach was to build a sound of my own, which is Sufi Funk. That’s the lyrical disruptiveness of Sufism combined with the funk sounds I grew up with in Montreal. The idea is to push boundaries: less talk about faith and belief, more on critical thinking, but do it poetically. ‘Flight Mode’ is about detaching and letting go. It’s about escaping the boxes and labels the world sorts us into. ‘Without You’’ works two ways at once, a love song about missing someone, and in the Sufi sense, about returning to your murshid, your guide, after a long time away.

Is the experience of being a solo artist very different from creating music as a part of a band?

It’s completely different! In a band, everything is a shared vision. You compromise, you build together, and there’s a brotherhood that carries you. When you go solo, every decision is yours – the lyric, the sound, the image, all of it. That’s freedom, but it’s also weight. There’s nobody to hide behind, and if it fails, it fails on you. It’s faster in some ways, lonelier in others. I loved the band years. But this is the first time I’m saying exactly what I mean, in my own words, and that feeling is worth the risk.

For years, your fans saw you as a part of JoSH. How do you plan to establish a distinctive identity for yourself as a solo artist?

I’m not erasing JoSH. It’s a part of who I am, and I am proud of it. But the identity has to be built, not announced. It starts with the sound. Sufi Funk is mine, nobody else is doing it. Then the stance, lyrics that question things instead of just celebrating them. And then, it’s showing up and building it from zero again – new songs, new live show, new audience, one room at a time. They said pick a lane. I built a new road. The fans who come with me will see the same person, just saying things he never got to say before.

You have done a lot of work as an actor in the past. Do you plan to take that journey forward as well?

Yes, acting is a love of mine and that door stays open. I did ‘Beeba Boys’ (2015) with Deepa Mehta, ‘The Black Prince’ (2017), and the lead in ‘Bounjour Ji’ (2015), which won Best Short at IFFSA and Best North American Short at the Vancouver and DC South Asian film festivals. Right now, music has all my focus, but if the right role comes along, something that lets me explore identity and living between cultures, the way those films did, I will be there.

Is there an artist you wish to collaborate with in the near future?

I would love to get back in a room with Nelly Furtado, again. We had a top 10 single together back in the day and worked together on ‘Coke Studio’. There’s a chemistry there I’ve never forgotten He is a Canadian artist who, like me, built her own sound out of more than one culture. Beyond that, I am drawn to any artist who takes risks and crosses borders with their music. That’s what this solo chapter is about, East meeting West meeting everything else, without asking for permission.