“Hello! Hum Bol Rahe Hain marks an important milestone in my career” – Nilay Mitash

The kind of journey Nilay Mitash has had in the entertainment industry should serve as a good blueprint for those who are trying to muster up enough courage to follow their dreams. More than a decade ago, Nilay gave up on a career as an engineer and moved to Mumbai to fulfil his dreams of becoming an actor.

Over the years, Nilay did a variety of work across different mediums. ‘Hello! Hum Bol Rahe Hain’, his first show as a leading actor, released a couple of days ago. The show, which is currently streaming on Waves, features a host of other notable actors including Pankaj Berry, Pratibha Tiwari, Sushmita Mukherjee, Yashpal Sharma and Ishtiyak Khan.

In this interview, Nilay talks about ‘Hello! Hum Bol Rahe Hain’, shifting gears from engineering to acting, memories of childhood in Muzaffarpur, love for writing, upcoming projects and more.

It has been a couple of days since ‘Hello! Hum Bol Rahe Hain’ started streaming. What kind of response have you received so far?

The response has been very positive. People are finding the show funny. It is a simple, heartfelt story with a touch of humour. What I am truly happy about is that audiences, based in different parts of the country, are appreciating it. Because of the milieu the show is set in, people in smaller towns and villages are finding it relatable. And, those who are based in bigger cities, are finding it refreshing because they are getting the chance to explore a world they have not lived in.

You were born in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. What are some of your some of your memories of childhood?

My childhood was quite dramatic! (laughs) Muzaffarpur is a small town and there is not much you can explore there. In Muzaffarpur, if you told somebody, “ek din hum hero banenge”, they would laugh at you! Now, of course, things have changed quite a bit. I was completely in love with films. I would watch almost every film first day, first show. I was quite a naughty kid and often throw tantrums in the house. I would often run away from house for a few hours and drop clues for my parents to find me. (laughs) I would shut myself in the bathroom and practice different scenes from films. I loved saying filmy dialogues in front of my friends. Both my parents were lecturers. When Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar as an independent state, they got transferred to Ranchi. I spent a few years there as well.

Did you perform in plays during childhood?

No, the first play I did was when I was pursuing my engineering course at Manipal University. A few years later, when I joined Infosys in Bengaluru, I joined Yours Truly. It was an improv theatre group. Joining Yours Truly was a turning point for me. It gave me a sense of direction in life. That was the time when I realized I wanted to pursue acting professionally. A lot of things happened in my life during this period. My mother passed away. I was shattered after her death and it also changed my perspective about life. I realized life cannot only be about making money. You must also do things that make you happy. I joined another theatre group and got the opportunity to play several interesting characters. I quit my job and decided to pursue acting full-time.

When did you move to Mumbai?

I moved to Mumbai in the year 2013. I did a diploma course from Barry John Acting Studio. I was one of the toppers of my batch. After finishing the course, I landed my first TV show. It was called ‘Philips MTV Bachelor Pad’. It was a good show but unfortunately, it did not do too well.

What are some of the challenges you faced in your initial years in the industry?

There were many challenges. My savings got exhausted after a while. Quitting my comfortable corporate job and standing in the queues for auditions was not easy. I had come to Mumbai with the dream to become a lead actor. Once you come here and start exploring the industry, you realize how difficult things are. There is one in a million chance of you becoming a lead actor. Auditions mostly happen for tertiary and secondary characters. One would rarely see actors getting auditioned for primary characters. Thankfully, things are changing now. Streaming platforms have opened new doors for actors.

Do you consider ‘Hello! Hum Bol Rahe Hain’ to be an important project in your journey as an actor?

Definitely! ‘Hello! Hum Bol Rahe Hain’ marks an important milestone in my career. On the show, I got to work with several incredible artists including Yashpal Sharma ji, Ishtiyak Khan and Chitrashi Rawat. Back in the day, I had seen Pankaj Berry sir in ‘Swabhimaan’. I have always been a huge fan of his work. It was wonderful interacting with so many incredible actors during the shoot. The show has a mixture of several elements including drama and romance. It also has songs. The show has been designed and shot in a cinematic manner.

You also dabble in writing as well.

I have enjoyed acting since childhood and it will always be my first love. Because of my antics, I would be called nautankibaaz by everybody around me. I am a trained actor but have not studied writing. I guess some things just happen in life organically. A couple of years ago, I co-wrote and acted in a short film titled ‘Vayam’. I played characters in it. I ended up winning three awards for Best Actor and one for Best Writer for the short film. Abhyaank and Anand, who directed the film and have also directed ‘Hello! Hum Bol Rahe Hain’, told me that I have a flair for writing.

Encouraged by them, I started writing more frequently from that point. I have completed writing two screenplays. Currently, I am in advanced talks with producers to bring them to the screen. I feel very sad about the fact that writers do not get enough credit, recognition or money in the industry. They should get top billing in films and shows. With time, I hope to do things that benefit the writers’ community.

What are you doing next?

I am working on my first feature film. One last schedule remains to be completed. The film has a bunch of wonderful actors including Chunky Pandey, Vrajesh Hirjee, Nyra Banerjee and Divya Agarwal. We look forward to bringing it to the audience soon.