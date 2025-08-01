“I am drawn to content that has emotional grit and thematic depth” – Nanda Yadav

Nanda Yadav has years of experience behind her as an actor. After facing the camera for several projects over the years, Nanda has now turned producer with ‘Hawks’, a film which is touted to be a commercial thriller. Directed by Deepankar Prakash, the film features Barun Sobti, Rajshri Deshpande, Yashpal Sharma, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajendra Gupta, and Resh Lamba in principal roles.

In this interview, she talks about her debut production venture, putting together an interesting ensemble, making a film on the money-interest mafia, transitioning from acting to producing, the kind of stories she wants to back and more.

You have been working actively as an actor for a while. How did you think of turning producer?

Many actors eventually explore production because it offers creative control and gives you the ability to share the kind of stories you want to tell or be a part of. For me, turning producer was a natural progression. It stemmed from a desire to create opportunities just not for myself, but for other talented artists and storytellers whose voices deserve to be heard. After spending years on sets, observing how projects come together, I felt ready to contribute from a leadership and vision-driven space. It’s about expanding one’s artistic expression beyond performance and stepping into the engine room of storytelling.

‘Hawks’ has a very interesting cast comprising Barun Sobti, Rajshri Deshpande, Ashish Vidyarthi, Yashpal Sharma and Rajendra Gupta. Was the process of putting this project together easy?

Not at all! And, thank God for that! If it had been easy, ‘Hawks’ wouldn’t have turned out the way it has. Putting together a cast like Barun Sobti, Rajshri Deshpande, Ashish Vidyarthi, Yashpal Sharma, and Rajendra Gupta is like assembling a constellation. Every star shines on its own, but bringing them into one orbit takes vision, timing, and a bit of madness. The script did a lot of the heavy lifting. It had that magnetic pull. Getting all these incredible actors on the same page, both literally and metaphorically, was a journey full of unexpected turns. Schedules clashed, creative instincts had to align, and every decision had to serve the heart of the story.

What made it all possible was the shared passion. These actors aren’t just names, they are forces of nature. And, once they were on board, it felt like the universe conspired to make things fall into place. It was challenging, yes. But, also deeply fulfilling.

The film revolves around the subject of money-interest mafia. What made you pick this particular subject?

I decided to make a film on money-interest mafia because it’s hiding in plain sight. The money-interest mafia isn’t just a system. It’s a quiet predator, especially in rural and semi-urban India, where people borrow out of desperation and end up paying with their lives, dreams and dignity.

For me, this was not just an abstract issue. I grew up hearing stories, some whispered, some angrily told, about neighbours or distant relatives who fell into this trap. I remember one family, in particular, in my hometown, which had to sell its land and leave because a small loan had ballooned into something monstrous. The shame and helplessness they felt stayed with me.

So, when the idea for ‘Hawks’ came along, it wasn’t just a project, it was personal. I wanted to tell this story not as a social sermon, but as a raw, human experience. Because behind every number is a face, a family, a future cut short. And as a storyteller, if I can lend voice to even one of those stories, I would feel we have done something that matters.

You co-own the production house Nayamigro Fashion Media with Michael Grobe. Going ahead, what kind of content do you plan to come out with as a producer

At Nayamigro Fashion Media, our vision is to be bold and simple at the same time. We want to tell stories that challenge, awaken, and endure. Michael and I come from very different cultural and creative landscapes, and that’s our strength. We are constantly exchanging perspectives, pushing boundaries, and questioning the familiar.

I am drawn to content that has emotional grit and thematic depth. We want to back stories rooted in real experiences, yet told with cinematic flair. That could mean a rural drama with global resonance, a sharp character-driven thriller, or even an experimental genre piece that redefines what mainstream can look like.

We also want to champion underrepresented voices, whether that’s through fresh talent, untold regional narratives, or formats that blend tradition with innovation. For us, it’s not just about what’s trending. It’s about what’s truthful, and what will still matter ten years from now.