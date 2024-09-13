“I am very happy with the way my journey as an artist is shaping up” – Bassick

Bassick created quite a stir with his performances on the music reality show ‘MTV Hustle 03 Represent’. The rapper, who hails from Jhansi, is one of the young artists who have been recently signed by T-Series. Recently, the music label released Bassick’s new EP ‘Dreams & Deeds’.

In this interview, Bassick talks about his experience of putting together his EP, working with T-Series, experience of being a part of MTV Hustle 03 and what he plans to do next as an artist.

One of the things that make your EP ‘Dreams & Deeds’ very interesting is the fact that it has been divided into two different thematic parts. How did you come up with the concept for it?

This EP is actually a culmination of the thoughts which keep floating around in my mind. Just like a coin has two sides to it, every artist has two sides to them. While one side is dreamy, the other side is filled with deep thoughts. Two of the songs in the EP are about ‘dreams’ and two are about ‘deeds’. The ‘dreams’ part shows the vulnerability of an artist and how emotional they tend to be. The ‘deeds’ part exhibits the harsh reality of the artist’s world. There is a sharp contrast between the two different portions of the EP.

You have been signed by T-Series. The label has also released the EP. How has been the experience of working with them?

The experience has been wonderful. I feel fortunate to get feedback from people who have a lot of experience behind them. The team at T-Series is filled with people who are knowledgeable on a variety of things including production and marketing. Hopefully, we will do a lot more work together.

Last year, you participated in ‘MTV Hustle 03 Represent’.

For hip-hop and rap, there is no greater platform than ‘MTV Hustle’ in India. It has single-handedly done a lot of good things to promote hip-hop in the last four years. Participating in the show gave me the opportunity to grow tremendously. I look at it as an important milestone in my life. It gave a massive boost to my career.

When you visited your hometown Jhansi after winning the show, you were given a grand welcome. How has life changed in the last few months?

I have always received a lot of love from Jhansi. Whatever I am today is because of the love and support I have received from the people in my hometown. In the last few months, a lot of positive changes have taken place in my life. Not just my lifestyle, my working process has undergone a massive change. I have interacted with a lot of artists and learnt a lot of things from them. That has helped me grow and evolve as an artist.

What are you doing next?

I believe in going with the flow. I am very happy with the way my journey as an artist is shaping up. As a musician, I want to explore things which I have not tried out before. There are many incredible sub-genres in hip-hop which I would like to explore. I don’t want to keep moving in one direction. I want to build a library of songs that resonate with the listeners forever.