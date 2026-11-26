Recently, Aarya Babbar was seen as Raavan in ‘Mahabali’, a musical theatrical production put together by producers Randhir Ranjan Roy and Abhishek Narayan. The production had a double premiere in Mumbai on 18th October with shows at 4:02 PM and 7:29 PM. It was showcased again on 24th October at the Nehru Centre, Worli. In Bengaluru, the production was set up on 14th October.

In this interview, Aarya talks about playing Raavan, being a part of ‘Mahabalii’, collaborating with Randhir Ranjan Roy, relationship with stage and more.

What was your first reaction when Randhir Ranjan Roy approached you to play Raavan in Mahabali?

I was very excited! Primarily, because of two reasons. The first reason was that the role was very exciting and I realized it would challenge me as a performer. The reason was that I was getting to work with Randheer. I have always known that Randhir is an extremely good producer. He is one of the very few producers in the theatre industry who pay well. I tried my best to extract as much money I could from him to play Raavan (laughs).

Randhir Ranjan Roy has told this story from the point-of-view of Hanuman. Will that change the way the audience looks at the story?

Every story has a different vantage point. Its perception from a particular vantage point could be very different from that of another vantage point. When you look at Ramayana from the point-of-view of Janaki or Sita Maa, it is a completely different story. Bharat’s story would be about a brother waiting for his elder brother to return from the vanvaas. Every character has its own dimensions. Mahabali had its own layers and characterizations. Here, the focus was on Mahabali Hanuman. It showed His life journey and bhakti bhavana towards Bhagwaan Ram.

How did you interpret Raavan? What kind of approach did you take while internalizing the character?

For me, the character represents energy. Raavan had to be an energy which is different from the energies of all the other characters you are watching on the show. He has to look like a different entity, energy and life form on the stage. I had to bring that energy to the fore through my body language, voice, stature, posture and performance. Raavan is the only grey character in Valmiki’s Ramayana. I had to keep things in mind while approaching the character.

Raavan has been played in films, shows and theatre productions by different actors. Did you work towards arriving at a method that would enable you to play him differently from them?

No, there was no conscious effort to play him differently from the other actors. I did not keep any performance in mind. However, there is no denying the fact that some iconic performances have stayed with me. Mr. N. T. Rama Rao’s portrayal of Raavan in three films has been iconic. Arvind Trivedi saab’s portrayal of Raavan in the TV show ‘Ramayan’ is something we grew up on.

You have been doing plays for so many years now. How would you describe your relationship with stage?

My relationship with the stage has been amazing! I feel the most comfortable when I am on stage. I started doing theatre at the age of ten. I started playing on the stage at the age of three or four when my mother used to do rehearsals with her group Ekjute Group in Prithvi Theatre. ‘Mahabali’ is actually my first work in theatre outside the Ekjute theatre group. The only reason why I have agreed to do this is that the approach to the production is very novel and cinematic. I know the credibility the caravan carries. Abhishek Narayan ji has been a part of the Ekjute group in the past. I consider him a brother. I have a lot of respect for Panache Media. Together, we tried to create something unique and memorable.