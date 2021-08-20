“I have always been fascinated by grey characters” – Rithvik Dhanjani

Rithvik Dhanjani longed to play a dark and edgy character for years but such roles were barely getting written for leading men on television, the medium which he largely worked in. The opportunity to play such a character finally came to him when he was offered the web show ‘Cartel’.

In this interview, the actor talks about headlining the action thriller, his fascination with dark characters, plans to get back to films and more.

In an interview, you described Abhay, the character you play in the show, as a ticking bomb. The audience has never seen you in this avatar.

Yes! Abhay is the most unpredictable character I have come across till date. He is pampered by his family and is quite an innocent soul. At the same time, he is absolutely crazy! He is passionate about everything he does. I think his unpredictable nature is what makes him amazing.

You have stated that you always wanted to play dark and gritty characters but never got the opportunity to do so.

Yes, I have always been fascinated by grey characters. Nobody in this show is black or white. Everybody has grey shades to them. It’s for the audience to decide who is more correct. In real life, too, I believe nobody is white or black. Every human being has shortcomings. I have always wanted to play an edgy character.

Is the process of working on a web series any different from doing a TV show?

The only difference is that the shows made for OTT platforms are finite in nature. Working on this show was an exhilarating but satisfying experience. It took us almost three years to finish the project. Covid-19 and several other factors affected the shoot. We faced a lot of challenges and I am glad the world will get to see all the hard work we had put into it. I had fallen in love with the story and the character as soon as I heard the first narration.

The show features 138 actors. How was the experience of being a part of such a huge cast?

It is a blessing to work with such wonderful actors. Each and every actor on the show is a brilliant performer. I have always been a big fan of Supriya (Pathak) ji. To be in the same frame as her was an absolute honour.

You have done a few films in the past but TV is that one medium you worked extensively in for years. Is there a plan to get back to films?

I would love to do a film in the near future. There have been many offers in the past but none of them excited me as an actor. I truly want to be happy with the work I do. That has always been my goal. I don’t be a part of anything I am not sure of. The medium has never really mattered to me. I just want to be a part of great stories.

‘Cartel’ starts streaming on Alt Balaji and MX Gold from August 20, 2021.