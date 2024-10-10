“I hope to portray diverse characters on screen as an actor” – Gitikka Ganju Dhar

Gittika Ganju Dhar has built a formidable reputation for herself as one of the most refined and graceful anchors in India. Gitikka, who has been anchoring for almost 25 years now, is known for her powerful aura, strong eloquent skills and pleasant personality. While she continues to leave an indelible impact in shows and events as an anchor, Gittika has now ventured into acting as well.

In 2022, Gitikka made her debut as an actor in Aamir Khan Productions’ ‘Laal Singh Chadha’. After that, she was seen playing a pivotal role in the Disney+Hotstar series ‘Aarya’. Recently, one saw her in the second season of ‘Tanaav’, which was directed by Sudhir Mishra. The new season of the show, which happens to be an official adaptation of the Israeli series ‘Fauda’, has been getting a good response from the audience. The last six episodes of the show are scheduled to come out soon.

In this interview, Gitikka talks about her eventful journey as an anchor, working on ‘Tanaav 2’, special bond with Kashmir, empowering youngsters, upcoming projects and more.

Nafeesa was one of those characters that was introduced in the second season of ‘Tanaav’. Have you been going through the feedback for the show after it came out?

Yes, I have been going through the feedback. The response has been very positive. I feel extremely grateful and thankful to the audience for all the love they have showered on the show. Six more episodes, which are also a part of the second season, will come out soon. I am looking forward to see how well the audience likes them. There are some interesting twists in the plot and they will get to see some more layers of Nafeesa as well.

You grew up in Delhi but are from a Kashmiri Pandit family. ‘Tanaav’ has been primarily shot in and around Kashmir. Did that make the experience of working on the show a little more special?

Going to Kashmir anyways is a special experience for me. If you are not a Kashmiri and set your foot on the land, you feel something is hanging in the air. I am a Kashmiri. My roots are in Kashmir. I am deeply connected to my roots. I always look forward to the opportunity of going to Kashmir, breathing in its air, looking at the beautiful mountains in the valley and savouring Kashmiri cuisine. It is a very soul-soothing experience.

You have a degree in business from the University of Delhi. When you were in college, you had a keen interest in cinematography. How did anchoring and acting happen?

I studied filmmaking at the Mass Communication Research Institute in Delhi. Before that, I had studied business management. One day, at the institute, a television producer saw me and offered me a show to host. My journey began in television. My first project on TV was a song-based show. An agency got my number and reached out to me. They asked me to audition for an event that would mark the launch of Honda in the country. For this particular event, I was competing with the established emcees of that time. I got selected and that’s how I started hosting shows. I did my first show and got paid beautifully for it. It’s all destiny. What is written in your destiny will happen. I also feel I have re-aligned the stars and re-written a few things in my destiny at times.

In a career spanning almost 25 years, you have anchored thousands of events. Now, you are working as an actor as well. Do you find it difficult to strike a balance between your work as an anchor and actor?

Not at all. When you like doing something, executing it is always an enjoyable experience. Anchoring has been my profession for years and I thoroughly enjoy it. Acting is also something that I love doing. I have never felt exhausted because of work. The more work I do, the happier I am.

You are a trained Bharatnatyam dancer. You have also studied Hindustani classical music as a vocalist. Has all this training helped you become the artist you are today?

Of course! All this has helped me on stage as an anchor. Ever since I was a child, I have enjoyed singing and dancing. I also have been a prolific reader. I would write a lot of stories as a child. I was a debater in school. All of these things came together to make me the anchor I have been since the last 25 years. I am extremely expressive as an anchor. I am able to portray different personalities in different shows. When I am hosting a corporate event, I am very different from how I am while anchoring an art and culture event. I have just begun my journey as an actor. I am sure all that I have learnt over the years will help me as an actor as well. Any kind of artistic refinement helps you express yourself better. What is really helping me now is spirituality. I am deeply connected to my inner voice. That results in a lot of authenticity on stage. Right now, that is what I feel is my biggest strength.

Do you plan to work actively as an actor now?

Yes, I have really enjoyed the work I have done in the last 2-3 years. I am already working on some projects. I hope to portray diverse characters on screen as an actor. I am balancing my career as an anchor and actor quite well.

You have studied filmmaking. Do you wish to do some work as a filmmaker in the future?

No, I am very clear about the fact that I will never venture in that direction. I would like to make a few short films when I get time but I don’t have the ambition to make a film. I have too much on my plate. A few books written by me will come out soon. I am about to become a motivational speaker. I also do a lot of work as a communications coach. Social work also keeps me busy.

You have empowered a lot of young people as a communications coach.

Doing that gives me a lot of joy. I have tried giving them the kind of training and education that will help them both in their personal and professional lives. I have made a conscious effort to empower girls who get into this business. This is the business that has often catered to the male gaze. I have tried my best to educate girls to not be subservient to that gaze. To be a speaker, your content should be good. Your age, shape, size, and skin colour do not matter. It’s all about who you are and what you are as an anchor.

You have done so much work over the years. Is there any project that is close to your heart?

I don’t have any favourite project as such. However, I get very enthusiastic when I get the opportunity to launch an initiative for our country. A while back, I hosted the launch event for ‘Khelo India’. It’s always a privilege to be a part of initiatives that take India forward. These are things that resonate with my soul. I also like to host shows that are intertwined with the art and culture of our country. Corporate events are the easiest to execute. The most challenging events are the ones where the heads of the state are present.

What are you doing next?

Currently, I am shooting for a film which will release next year. I am also in talks for a show for a streaming platform.