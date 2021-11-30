“I hope to strike a balance between doing Bengali and Hindi projects” – Anindita Bose

A decade back, Anindita Bose started her journey in the entertainment industry with Bengali serials. Films followed and now, she is doing a lot of work in the Hindi entertainment space as well.In this interview, the actress talks about playing a layered character in ‘Man Maiden Mercenary’, the challenges involved in shooting the film during the pandemic, working in Hindi films and more.

You portray the character of Akanksha in the film. What is that one thing that attracted you towards this particular role?

When I heard the story, it seemed very intriguing. The way director Konarak Mukherjee had written the screenplay was wonderful. The whole concept was very new to me. I had never been a part of such a story. There are many surprising events which happen in the film. I could visualize everything. It’s a story I had never heard or seen before.

You had worked with Namit Das on two projects in the past. How was the experience of collaborating with him again for this film?

When we met on the sets, we were like “we are back again!” (laughs). Namit and I had been friends for a long time. We knew we would be able to create a good chemistry. Apart from being a good actor, Namit is very witty and always make you laugh. With him around, there is never a dull moment. I was really excited and happy to be working with him again.

‘Ray’ was one of your recent projects in Hindi. You did workshops for it. How was the process of preparing for this film?

We didn’t actually have time to prepare for the shoot of this film. A day before the shoot, Namit, Konarak and I got together and discussed a few important scenes in the script. That’s the only preparation we did for the film.

Was the film shot during the pandemic?

Yes, it was shot during December last year. Though we shot during the pandemic, the shoot was not very challenging because of the locations the team chose. The only major challenge was shooting in cold, winter nights. Sometimes, we shot throughout the night. On one particular night, I remember, I was shivering and had tears in my eyes. It was that cold!

Are you planning to work more frequently in the Hindi entertainment space now?

I have never really planned anything in life. Till now, everything that has happened in my life has been unplanned. In the past 3-4 years, I have been receiving a lot of interesting offers from Mumbai. The response to my Hindi projects have been good. I hope to strike a balance between doing Bengali and Hindi projects.

Man Maiden Mercenary is currently streaming on BiggBang.