“I hope to work with Imtiaz Ali and Sanjay Leela Bhansali” – Aditi Budhatoki

Aditi Budhatoki’s Instagram bio describes her as “just a normal girl, living in her own world”. Born and raised in Nepal, Aditi moved to Mumbai a couple of years ago to try her luck in tinsel town. Apart from appearing in some prominent music videos and television commercials in India, Aditi has also been a part of three Nepali films. She now looks forward to fulfilling her long-standing ambition of doing Hindi films.

You live in Mumbai now but you grew up in Nepal. How did you develop an interest in modelling and acting?

I was born and brought up in Nepal. I was a big fan of Bollywood movies right from the time I was a child. However, I never dreamt of becoming an actor. I was a very bright student and wished to become a doctor. Once I finished high school, my interest in acting grew. I started getting some modelling work in Nepal. My first big opportunity as a model was a magazine cover shoot. I kept working as a model in Nepal while pursuing my studies alongside.

You got the opportunity to shoot for a television commercial in Mumbai and that is how you came here.

Yes, that’s right. Actually, I was never sure about coming to Mumbai. My dad had studied in India, so he had some friends here. One of my dad’s friends was producing a television commercial in Mumbai and he thought I would be the right fit for it. I shot for the TVC in Mumbai and then, came back to Nepal as I was still pursuing my bachelor’s course. After that, I kept travelling back and forth between Nepal and Mumbai for some time.

Was it easy getting a foothold in Mumbai?

It was a little difficult initially as everything was new to me. I didn’t know much about the city. My mom came and stayed with me for a while. I also had some friends and relatives from Nepal living in Nepal. I signed up with a talent management agency and things became better after that. I am a positive person and choose to look at the brighter side of life. Even when a project didn’t work out, I did not go through any stress or anxiety. I am not a fan of a word ‘struggle’ as I believe as it has a negative connotation to it. I am grateful for all the opportunities I have had so far and thoroughly enjoyed this journey.

You have been a part of some prominent music videos. You did ‘Inni Si Gal’ with Karan Kundra and featured in ‘Tu Mera Nahi’ with Amaal Mallik. How were these experiences like?

Those experiences were really good. I got to work with some incredible people on both these music videos. ‘Inni Si Gal’ was with Sa Re Ga Ma and ‘Tu Mera Nahi’ was with Sony Music India. Karan and Amaal were very nice to me.

You have acted in Nepali films as well.

Yes, I have played the lead in three Nepali films, ‘Kri’, ‘Babari’ and ‘Babari 2’.

Do you plan to work in both the Nepali and Hindi film industry?

I am from Nepal, so I would always want to be associated with it. I have a production house in Nepal called Babari Films. Right now, I plan to make a Nepali film, dub it in Hindi and ensure that it gets a wide release worldwide. I am in talks for a few Hindi films as an actor.

In the last many years, one has seen some prominent actors from Nepal making a mark for themselves in Hindi cinema. The first name that comes to one’s mind is that of Manisha Koirala. Has she been an inspiration to you?

Absolutely! I grew up watching her films and songs. When I came to Mumbai, I benefited from the goodwill she had created for talent from Nepal. Because of her, people have high expectations from Nepali actors.

Do you have any filmmakers on your wishlist?

I hope to work with Imtiaz Ali and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. They have been my all-time favourite filmmakers.

What is your goal as an artist?

I want to play strong characters in films. I hope to get the opportunity to portray characters that leave a mark on the audience and are remembered for years.