“I knew that we were going to create history with Lomad” – Auroshikha Dey

While her passion for acting made her take the decision to make a career out of it, the training Auroshikha Dey underwent at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) sharpened her skills further.

In her journey as an actor, Auroshikha has played a variety of roles in films like ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, ‘Chatrapathi’, ‘Charlie Ke Chakkar Mein’ and shows like ‘Damaged’ and ‘Flesh’. Being a part of ‘Lomad’, however, was a special experience for her. Widely recognized as the first black-and-white single-take film to have been made, ‘Lomad’ has made the rounds of some of the most prestigious film festivals across the world.

How was your experience like working on ‘Lomad’?

I had a great experience working on this film. When my director Hemwant Tiwari shared the idea of ‘Lomad’ with me, I was amazed and intrigued in equal measures. Things, however, were at a very nascent stage then. When he narrated the entire script to me, I promptly decided to be a part of it. It turned out to be a magical journey. I knew that we were going to create history with ‘Lomad’.

How did you prepare for your role in the film?

We did rehearsals for six months. Since this was going to be a one-take film, we had to do a lot of practice in advance. It was just not about getting the dialogues right but also catching the light and being aware of the camera angles as well. We were jumping from one scene to another without any cuts, so that was quite a challenge. The biggest challenge was to be in sync with the camera and space.

‘Lomad’ has received critical acclaim at various film festivals. How do you feel about the recognition the film has received?

I feel very happy about it. I am extremely grateful to the critics and the audience for giving their love and support to our film.

Who has been your biggest inspiration in your acting career?

The support and encouragement I have received from my parents has been my biggest inspiration.

What advice would you give to aspiring actors who want to make it in the industry?

This is a creative playground. So, therefore, it is okay to stumble and at times, fall. But, one must never stop believing in dreams.

What are you doing next?

I have done a web series which has been directed by Raj Amit Kumar. It will be out on MX Player soon. I am also looking forward to the release of my international film ‘Shameless’ which has been helmed by director Konstantin Bojanov.