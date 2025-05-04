“I love exploring different mediums as an actor” – Nyra Banerjee

Nyra Banerjee made her debut in cinema with a Telugu film and then, followed it up with films made in different languages. Apart from doing films, Nyra also made her presence felt in a bunch of television and web shows. In the recent times, one saw Nyra in popular reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Bigg Boss 18.

In this interview, Nyra talks about making her debut on stage with ‘Akbar Birbal’, dabbling in multiple mediums, the experience of being inside the Bigg Boss house, getting stereotyped, upcoming projects and more.

In an interview, while speaking about ‘Bigg Boss 18’, you stated that you wanted to be genuine and show your real-self on the show. How would you sum up your journey on the show?

It was not very smooth as I did not understand it. I was being myself. Before I went inside the Bigg Boss house, a few people, who had participated in the earlier seasons of the show, told me that one has to play a certain character to get noticed and move ahead. On the show, one of the contestants told me that my character is not very well-defined. I don’t know what character I was supposed to play. I was playing myself as I thought it is a reality show and that is how things work. Now, I realize that a reality show works very differently. You are expected to establish a certain character. As a person, I am very peaceful and calm. Clearly, that kind of personality does not work well for a reality show.

Bigg Boss, perhaps, is the kind of show that tests you as a person and challenges you to grow as a person.

I didn’t get enough opportunity to grow. I was eliminated quite early. It takes you two weeks to settle anywhere. I didn’t get enough time to understand the dynamics of the Bigg Boss house.

You have been doing a musical play called ‘Akbar Birbal’. Did it give you the opportunity to explore something new as an actor?

It has tested my acting skills and enabled me to grow as a performer. I had to work on things like my pitch, volume and diction. I had to very work hard towards memorising my lines. You have to learn everybody’s lines so that you don’t miss the cue. I had never done theatre in the past. I also got a chance to showcase my kathak skills.

A while back, you put up a heartfelt post on your mother on Instagram. A couple of years ago, you lost your father and grandfather within three weeks. Has your mother been a pillar of support?

My mother has been a huge pillar of support since my childhood. My dad was a naval officer. Because of the nature of his job, he was hardly at home. My mom played the role of a mother and father. For the longest time, I would feel sad about my dad’s absence. When my dad would come home, I would ask him, “why are you not there for us?”. A mother cannot do everything. Mom, however, did the best she could do for us. She gave me a lot of strength and support. She would travel with me to shoots as I was very young. In the morning, she would go to her office. After coming back from work, she would devote all her time and energy towards looking after myself and my brother. My brother and I were very naughty as children. She would always help me take the right decisions in life. Her love, support and guidance have helped me navigate my way through life.

You have worked in films made in different languages. You have also been a part of content made for television and web. Now, you are doing a musical play. As an actor, do you have a preferred medium?

The medium does not matter to me at all. I am working across different mediums simultaneously. I am happy experimenting with theatre for the first time. However, it consumes a lot of time. You have to rehearse for 2-3 months. Once the shows are scheduled, you cannot travel outstation. I love exploring different mediums as an actor. Every platform teaches you something new. While doing plays, your body language matters a lot. Films are more intricate in nature. TV serials tend to be repetitive as they cater to housewives who just want something to be entertained by after fulfilling their day-to-day responsibilities. On the web, a lot of fresh and experimental content is being made.

In an interview, you spoke about how often you get stereotyped into certain roles. Do you still face this issue?

Things are slowly getting better. Between 2019 and 2020, I did a TV show called ‘Divya Drishti’. All my life, I did positive roles. This was the first time I did a negative role. Once people saw me in this show, they started offering me only negative characters for some time. There was a time when people were offering me only glamorous parts. They should see me in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter. I didn’t wear any make-up and had jet black hair and pregnant stomach. It was a de-glam role which I absolutely loved doing.

A couple of years back, you changed your name to Nyra from Madhurima. What was the reason behind that?

Nyra is my real name. Madhurima was a screen name I had opted for while doing films down south. I don’t use it anymore.

What are you doing next?

I have shot for a film. It should come out soon.