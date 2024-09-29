“I might direct a film someday” – Siddhanth Kapoor

‘Shootout At Wadala’ (2013) marked the beginning of Siddhanth Kapoor’s journey as an actor. In a career spanning more than a decade, the actor has essayed a variety of parts. Filmmaker Arti S Bagdi’s ‘Chalti Rahi Zindagi’, which started streaming on Zee5 a couple of weeks ago, gave him the opportunity to do something different. In the film, which showed the plight of people from different strata of society dealing with the Covid-19 crisis, Siddhant played the role of Krishna, a migrant from Uttar Pradesh, living in Mumbai.

In this interview, Siddhant talks about his experience of being a part of ‘Chalti Rahe Zindagi’, the lessons he learned while playing this character, his wish to direct a film, upcoming projects, and more.

Krishna in ‘Chalti Rahe Zindagi’ came from a world that is very different from the kind of environment you come from. What kind of preparation you went through to play this character?

We shot the film during the lockdown. During that time, things were not good for anybody. Everybody was feeling a little low. When one switched on the TV, one came across news reports about horrific incidents like migrants being run over by trains. I was also very disturbed at that point. My mental state, however, proved to be helpful for my performance. It took me a while to understand some of the nuances of the character. Once I did, I held on to it.

What was your biggest takeaway from playing Krishna?

It made me realize we need to be more aware of our surroundings and develop a greater sense of empathy towards everybody. It also gave me a better understanding of what a section of our society went through when they had run out of money and could not go to their villages. People, who belong to the upper echelons of the society, should do more to help the underprivileged. I feel many people lack a sense of empathy. If you have the means to help somebody, then you must definitely come forward and lend a helping hand. If you cannot help with money, you can donate food, clothes and other items.

Though the film was shot during the lockdown, it talks about things which are relevant.

The film is relevant because everybody on this planet went through tough times during the lockdown. The extent to which different people suffered varied but everybody faced some issues. While some faced financial issues, there were many who lost their loved ones.

The film was directed by Arti S. Bagdi. You had worked with her earlier on ‘Bombairiya’ (2019). She was one of the producers on the film.

Arti is like a sister to me. We share a very strong bond. She is a very kind person and an extremely talented filmmaker. We have similar sensibilities and that is why we get along so well.

You have completed more than a decade in the industry as an actor. You have spoken about facing a lot of rejections. In one interview, you spoke about how you were signed for twenty films at one point and then, taken out of each of them. How do you look at your journey so far?

It has been an amazing journey so far. I have worked with some incredible people. I have also stumbled upon stupid and dishonest people (laughs). You meet all kinds of people here. Your mind should be strong enough to deal with different kinds of situations. As a professional, you should give your best and work honestly. You should never hurt anybody.

Before you started out as an actor, you assisted Priyadarshan on a bunch of films. Do you want to direct a film someday?

Yes, there is an interest. I might direct a film someday.

Your father Shakti Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have worked together in ‘Teen Patti’ (2010). Shraddha and you have shared the screen in ‘Haseena’ (2017). However, one has not seen the three of you in a film together.

Yes, it has not happened as yet. I hope the three of us do a film together soon.

Do Shraddha and you exchange notes on the characters you play or the work you do?

Yes, we do. However, we don’t talk about work all the time.

What are you doing next?

I have shot for a project which has been produced by Yash Raj Films. There are a few more projects in the pipeline.