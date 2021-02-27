“I might get back to acting if I get an interesting role” – Tarun Dhanrajgir

Actor turned filmmaker Tarun Dhanrajgir on Bolo Hau, using Hyderabad as a character in his film, getting back to acting and more.

What made you decide on making a film in Hyderabadi (an Urdu/Dakhini dialect) language?

Actually, at first I decided to make a love story. But since all love stories follow a similar format I decided to base mine in Hyderabad which would help me to give it a unique flavour. Also, the language lends itself to humour which is very integral to this film.

Have you spent a lot of time in Hyderabad? How did the city or its landscape help you tell the story you wanted to?

I was born in Hyderabad. I know the city well. More than the landscape it was the people of the city that helped me create an interesting ambiance. Of course, the architecture helps in the look. But it’s the typical characters of the city that make this film happen.

15 years back, a film called ‘The Angrez’ was made in Hyderabadi language, released locally but went on to achieve cult status. Do you expect ‘Bolo Hau’ to reach out to audiences across different states?

Well, I’m hoping to. Because Dakhini is basically a mixture of Hindi and Urdu but spoken with a typical accent. So we thought why not give it a shot and see if it works because it is easily understood by anyone who speaks Hindi/Urdu. Also, it kind of brings a smile when you hear it spoken. The Angrez is a cult film even if we come close to it, I will be satisfied.

What was the process of casting the lead actors? Was your daughter Jahnavi Dhanrajgir interested in acting? What made you choose Ankit Rathi for the part?

We followed the usual process of meeting different actors and auditioning them. At first I tried to find my main leads in Hyderabad but for some strange reason I just couldn’t find my Salman and Rukhsar here. So I went beyond to Mumbai. And it so happened that at that very time Jahnavi decided to switch careers and give acting a shot. I auditioned her and found her perfect. My only apprehension was whether she would be able to get the Hyderabadi accent right. But she surprised me with nailing it perfectly. For Salman I was looking for a boy who would basically come across as honest. His love for Rukhsar should look real and I found that in Ankit. And then I auditioned them together to see if their chemistry works. And it did. I had my Salman and Rukhsar.

You started your career as an actor in the 70s and were a part of many memorable projects. Some of the characters you played, like Rahul Mehta in the TV serial Trishna are still remembered by the audience. Do you plan to face the camera as an actor again?

I might get back to acting if I get an interesting role. There seems to be good scope now with some interesting work happening on the digital platforms. Let’s see how things pan out. I’m definitely not ruling it out.

Which is the next project you are planning to make as a producer/director?

As a production house we are in talks for a couple of projects but as a director I’ve decided on the script and I’d like to start by the end of this year. It’s a mature love story and I’d like to cast Anil Kapoor as the main lead. Once he gives the go ahead I’ll plan the rest of the cast around him.