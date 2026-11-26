2026 was quite an eventful year for Celina Sharma. Earlier this year, shereleased an EP in the form of ‘Chapter 2’. The five tracks in the EP offered one a glimpse into the kind of challenges she faced in her professional journey as an artist. On one of the songs from the album, titled ‘Centre of Peace’, Celina collaborated with Sonu Nigam.

In this interview, Celina talks about ‘Chapter 2’, collaborating with Sonu Nigam, the importance of social media in today’s times, learning the piano, plans for the future and more.

How was the experience of collaborating with Sonu Nigam on Centre of Peace?

Collaborating with a legend like Sonu Nigam is not something I can put into words. He is an unbelievable talent whose career has stood the test of time. When the song started it was an idea that was fully English, after Sonu ji recorded his part it elevated the song to a whole new level.

Your sophomore EP ‘Chapter 2’ released in August this year. What is the story behind the name?

‘Chapter 2’ is my story. It is the real Celina. I called it ‘Chapter 2’ because it, quite literally, is the next chapter of my journey, a reintroduction. Chapter 1 was amazing but I think I was still figuring out who I am both as an artist and as a person. Chapter 2 has so much more clarity and depth to it.

You have had a huge following on TikTok. Do you think social media has played a key role in your journey as an artist?

Yes, for sure. I think in 2026 it is very hard to succeed as an artist without using social media to its fullest. I am grateful for all of the love I have received online over the years.

Back in the day, you would fly down to Melbourne once very couple of weeks to take singing lessons. What kind of training you have had in music? Do you think training is essential for a musician?

I have been learning how to sing from a very young age. I think training helps but it is not essential. I have met some incredibly talented vocalists who are self-taught or just naturally gifted. I am currently teaching myself to play the piano also and working towards becoming a better songwriter.

What kind of music do you plan to make or release next?

‘Chapter 2’ has been an incredible experience. I have spent so much time trying to get this music perfect for you guys so that is definitely my priority for now. Moving forward, my main priority is to make sure that my music has a positive impact on people. At the same time, I want my music to reflect my story.