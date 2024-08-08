“I want to compose for films of different genres” – Akshay Menon

After working as a music producer on several successful films over the years, Akshay Menon made his debut as a music composer earlier this year with ‘Main Ladega’. While the film marked the beginning of his journey as a film composer, the first film which Akshay had signed as a composer was Susi Ganesan’s ‘Ghuspaithiya’. The film, which features Vineet Kumar Singh, Akshay Oberoi and Urvashi Rautela in principal roles, releases in theatres today.

‘Ghuspaithiya’ was earlier titled ‘Dil Hai Gray’. It was the first film you had signed as a composer.

Yes, that’s right! I had met Susi Ganesan sir in 2018 or 2019 and pitched my music to him. He asked me to make a scratch for the film. He gave me a brief and I made a song based on that. He really liked that and that is how my journey on the film started.

Susi Ganesan has worked with some of the top music directors from different industries including Devi Sri Prasad, Bharathwaj and Himesh Reshammiya. How was your experience of working with him?

Susi Ganesan sir is a very passionate and hard-working director. The story of the film is very unique. It is something which people have not seen before. He is somebody who gives a lot of importance to music. He gave me a lot of inputs with respect to the lyrics, the tune and programming. I had a wonderful time working on the music of ‘Ghuspaithiya’. I really hope people like the songs I have made for the film.

You have done two songs for the film.

Yes! I have done two songs but one of the songs has two different versions. So, overall I have done three tracks for the film. ‘Tere Bina Ab Toh’, which is a romantic number, was the first song to be released from the film. The male version has been sung by Siddharth Menon and written by Taranginee Menon. The female version has been rendered by Gul Saxena and penned by Shubhashish Upadhyay.

‘Selfie Teri Meri’, the other song, is a dance number sung by Neeti Mohan. She has been one of my favourite singers and is somebody who has supported me throughout my musical journey. The song has been written by Saaveri Verma.

You have had multiple releases this year.

This year has already been quite special for me as I have officially begun my journey as a composer. I had been working as a music producer for years and wanted to take the plunge as a composer. I want to compose for films of different genres.

What are you doing next?

I am working with Jio Cinema and Jio Creative Labs on their upcoming web series. It’s called GOATS and features Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez in principal roles. I have done three songs for the series. The songs have been written by singer and songwriter Anwesshaa. Anwesshaa and I had earlier collaborated on the song ‘Tujhse Pyaar Hai’ from ‘Main Ladega’. One of the songs has been sung by Shaan sir. Working with a legend like him was an absolute honour.