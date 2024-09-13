“I want to create music that makes me feel happy as an artist” – Shen B

In the year 2021, Shayaan Bhat, whom the audience identifies by his stage name Shen B, released his debut EP titled ‘Zamaana’ independently. His new EP ‘Siyappa’ has been released by T-Series, a label Shen has signed up with. The music producer and rapper, who hails from Jammu, enjoyed the experience of collaborating with a mainstream label for the first time and is looking forward to releasing a lot of fresh music in the months to come.

In this interview, Shen talks about his new EP, journey as an artist, love for Jammu, collaborating with T-Series, the experience of participating in MTV Hustle 03, and the kind of music he wishes to churn out.

‘Siyappa’ has four original tracks. Did you have a theme in mind while putting together this EP?

All my tracks, which have released in the past, have been theme-based. ‘Colder’ had a post-apocalyptic theme to it. ‘Fanta’ was a track about drug abuse. Through it, I spoke about how I lost some of my friends to drugs. This time, I wanted to explore themes which I had not touched upon till now. ‘Siyappa’ is about the happy moments of love. In the past, I had done a lot of songs on heartbreak. I wanted to create tracks that would explore the brighter side of love. The tracks on this EP depict what it is like to have fun in love.

How was the experience of collaborating with T-Series for the first time?

I have gone through different kinds of experiences in my professional life. I have worked in the corporate sector. I worked as a freelancer for years. I believe you can express your ideas best through proper communication. I would often speak to the team at T-Series about what I was feeling and the kind of music I wanted to make. They gave me unconditional support and that is the reason why the EP has shaped up so well.

You participated in MTV Hustle 03 last year. Did the show help you reach out to a wider audience?

Yes! I come from Jammu where you do not get a lot of scope to engage in artistic pursuits. For me, MTV Hustle 03 proved to be a great platform. I performed on a song called ‘JK 02’ which was a tribute to my hometown. It was very important for me to represent my town and the kind of connection I have with it.

In 2021, you had organized a hip-hop concert in Jammu. How much has Jammu inspired you as an artist?

Whenever somebody starts out as an artist, they have a reference. I did not have any such reference or blueprint when I started out. Back in 2010, when we started out as a rock band, nobody else was doing rock music in Jammu. Even when I started out as an artist, there was no blueprint. More than Jammu inspiring me, I have strived to do things that can be a blueprint for younger artists in the town or can inspire them in some way. Hip-hop is slowly getting popular in Jammu. People should feel hip-hop can bring an audience. That is how more platforms will be created for them. I wanted to make a name for myself. I am trying to reach a position where whatever I say will be heard and whatever I plan will be executed. Jammu is very close to my heart. That is the reason I still live there. I never moved to Mumbai or Delhi.

You were a drummer for the rock band MoonDog. Slowly, you transitioned to being a music producer and rapper. How do you look at your journey so far?

It has been wonderful. When I speak to younger artists, I realize their journey has been very straight-forward. I am really proud of the failures I have seen. From being ditched by a venue at the last minute to not getting paid by somebody, there is a lot that one has experienced in this journey. I have been working for fifteen years now. When I was in MTV Hustle 03, the contestants knew I was a little older to them. They would refer to me as Shen bhai and come to me for advice. I was known as Shen B for a very long time but the B found its meaning there. I learned a lot of important lessons over the years. I did my Masters in Delhi. After a while, I started shooting weddings as a photographer in the city. Then, I went to Mumbai as a filmmaker. Apart from being a musician, I have worked as a graphic artist, producer, assistant director, and cinematographer. Being in multiple professions has led me towards experiencing a variety of emotions.

What kind of music can we look forward to from you next?

I am a music producer first. Then, I am a rapper and a vocalist. Once I create a track, I take some time to decide whether I should sing it or get somebody else. I want to work on different genres as a music producer. I don’t want to stick to one genre or template. I want to create music that makes me feel happy as an artist. I will continue to produce commercial music as well.