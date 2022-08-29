“I was always very fascinated with Hollywood” – Apoorv Arora

Apoorv Arora grew up in Ambala, a small city in the Indian state of Punjab. From a very young age, he was clear about the fact that he wanted to become a filmmaker. After acquiring a Master’s Degree in filmmaking from the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles, he worked with leading production houses in India. Today, he is a successful filmmaker based in Los Angeles, a city that also serves as the base of his very successful production house.

In this interview, he talks about his journey as a filmmaker, what led him towards setting up a production house in Los Angeles, plans for the future and more.

You launched Apoorv Arora Films LLC in the year 2021. How, do you think, the company has grown in this one year?

The company was initially launched in 2017 but was registered with the California State of Secretary in 2021. Before I talk about the company’s financial and creative growth over this time, I want to elaborate on how the company grew as a family. From one person to having my own army of creatives over the course of the years, I was very fortunate to meet some great people who came into my life and became a part of Apoorv Arora Films in no time. These are brilliant people who are honest and have their own personal integrity. I can now say with absolute confidence that today I have a team that is a constant on almost every set that I take up and our work ethic is impeccable. So, if I talk about growth, one of the prime reasons why the company is where it is right now is because of these extremely intelligent individuals.

During the pandemic, several productions were on halt so creatives were waiting to get their hands dirty and get back on the field. Within this time, the company already had multiple project contracts signed and it was only a matter of time till we got back on our feet as soon as the pandemic rules eased off. Professionally, I have had the opportunity to work on several big budget projects within the last year alone and the graph is constantly ascending.

From Balaji Telefilms to Yash Raj Films, you worked with some of the biggest companies in India in different capacities. What made you shift to Los Angeles?

It was the drive to start something of my own. I come from a business family, and I was never going to be someone who was going to work under somebody or for someone. Earlier, I was working for Balaji Telefilms and for Yash Raj Films, but now I want to work withthem. I was very fortunate that I got the opportunity to learn and gather experience with these big companies, it is irreplaceable. That’s when I decided that I need to create something of my own. I was always very fascinated with Hollywood. So, I made a decision to come to the US and understand how the industry works here. A few years later, Apoorv Arora Films LLC was born.

Out of all the projects you have done so far, which is the one that is the closest to your heart?

I find it hard to answer that because every project I have produced has had such a dynamic level of creativity and work put into it with a diverse set of artists that I am in constant awe of my work every single day. But if I really had to pick one, it would have to be the music video, ‘Olourun Maje’ by Sir Boyo, a Nigerian artist based out of Los Angeles. The story of the song is about reconnecting with your roots, to your family, especially in a time and age when work does take precedence on a day-to-day basis and we don’t get to be with our loved ones too often. It especially meant a lot to me because I haven’t visited home in five years, but soon the sun will rise on the other side of the world I will open my eyes in front of my parents.

You have worked on a lot of international projects. Now, that you have settled in LA, do you have any plans of doing some work in India in the near future?

I’m going to be visiting Mumbai by the end of this year and I have some meetings set up that I’m looking forward to. I’m hopeful that these translate into something fruitful.

As a filmmaker, where do you see yourself in the next five years?

In the next five years, I see myself and Apoorv Arora Films being one of the leading production companies in the US with multiple feature films under our belt. I also have plans of expanding the company to create subsidiary ventures and sister companies that involve creative productions on a whole other level involving all the arts. The world is changing and so is the way people perceive media and content. My team and I are extremely sensitive and aware of this evolution as well as an active part of it.