“I went through a lot of emotions while working on my album” – Dino James

Dino James is one artist who has left a mark in the music industry with his distinctive style and honest writing. Apart from being one of the leading rap artists in the country today, Dino is also a singer, composer and lyricist. After releasing several popular singles over the last couple of years, he has finally fulfilled his dream of releasing a full-fledged album. Titled ‘D’, the rapper – composer’s debut album features as many as thirteen original tracks.

In this exclusive interview, he talks about the process behind the creation of his debut album, what makes hip-hop special, the difference between releasing music independently and working with a label, dealing with dyslexia as a child, love for Mumbai, desire to act and more.

In an interview, you described your debut album ‘D’ as ‘angsty, spirited and authentic’. After releasing singles all these years, what made you come up with the decision to release an album?

As an artist, you create a lot of music and it’s difficult to make videos for each track. One day, when I saw the list of song titles I had, I realized it had more than thirty names mentioned on it. I thought if I make singles, it will take me several years to release all these songs. I decided to package some of these songs as a single album. I felt it was the right time for me to release a full-fledged album. In today’s era of singles and low-focus retention, I hope this album gets a lot of love and encourages other artists to release their own albums.

It must have been a long process to put together an elaborate album.

If you are having fun, no process would seem long or tiring. When you travel on a train all by yourself, you feel lonely. However, the journey becomes fun when you travel with a group of friends. I went through a lot of emotions while working on my album. Once the work on the album got over, my mind went blank and I started wondering what I should do next.

You have stated in an interview that hip-hop is one genre that gives a lot of liberty to those who may not be even musicians. Can you elaborate on that?

A lot of people who are deprived of certain facilities or do not have the means to get some kind of musical education use hip-hop as a medium of self-expression. When you do hip-hop, you don’t have to be pitch-perfect or good at singing or playing an instrument. You just have to follow the beat and write. You can express whatever is playing out in your mind.

What do you think of the current hip-hop scene in India?

It is growing. There are some people who get attracted to the glamour in this field and decide to become hip-hop artists. Because of this, one also comes across a lot of fake writing and people trying hard to project themselves in a certain way. That being said, there are many artists who are talented and honest with their craft. As an art form, hip-hop is growing worldwide. In India, too, it is in a good space.

Your music has a lot of honesty in it. As a child, you dealt with dyslexia. You had said in an interview that you felt the pain of not understanding the pain you were going through. Do you think these experiences contributed towards shaping you up as an artist?

I feel these kind of experiences help you become a better human being. Being an artist is just an extension of who you are as a person. To be a good person, you need to have deep experiences in life. Deep experiences are not pleasant. They are painful and torturous at times. There was a time in my life when I was not able to do anything for myself or my family. I was not even sure how I was going to earn and sustain myself in life. At that time, I didn’t even have any plans of becoming a rapper. But yes, my experiences did help me become the artist I am today.

You have released a lot of music independently and have also collaborated with music labels like Sony Music and Universal Music. Is there any difference between working with a label and doing things independently?

There is more money involved when you work with a label (laughs). The projection of the song also happens on a bigger level. Labels have their viewpoints and opinions on different things and there is nothing wrong with that. However, when I work with a label, I ensure no interference happens from their end. I cannot compromise with my creative freedom. The push that labels give definitely helps an artist. I have had a great time working with all the big music companies who offered me a platform to publish my work.

You have said in an interview that you have a very special connection with Mumbai and you cannot live in any other city in the world. You grew up in a small town in Madhya Pradesh called Sarni. How have these two places contributed to your growth as an artist?

Sarni mein meri bunaai huyee thi aur Mumbai mein sinchaai huyee. I was born in Sarni and made many mistakes there. I came to Mumbai and made even bigger mistakes. I arrived in Mumbai when I was eighteen or nineteen years of age. The city gave me the opportunities and the strength to support my family. Sarni is my motherland. I keep the memories of Sarni safely in my heart and keep revisiting them.

You play the guitar and have explored a lot of things in music. What else do you want to do in the future?

I want to be an actor. I also wish to write films. I have written a couple of short films. One of my biggest dreams is to have a film studio of my own. There are a couple of businesses I want to do as well.

Do you plan to collaborate with regional artists in the future?

Definitely! There are talented people all across the country. Apart from artists in India, there are plans to collaborate with several international artists as well.

What are you doing next?

I am creating music all the time. I feel I have not even started out as a rap artist. There is so much more I can do. When it comes to music, I don’t plan anything. I just go with the flow.