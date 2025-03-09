“I will be performing diverse songs at the NMACC” – Nihira Joshi-Deshpande

Nihira Joshi-Deshpande hopes 2025 will prove to be an eventful year for her as an artist. On March 9, the singer-musician who has several popular songs to her credit including ‘Mera Dil’ (Salaam – E – Ishq’), ‘Sajde’ (‘Kill Dil’), ‘Bhijun Gela Vera’ (‘Irada Pakka’), ‘Funkarichi Wadle’ (‘What’s Up Lagna’), ‘Tujhyamule’ (‘Shentimental’), will be performing at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. This year, one can also look forward to seeing her collaborate with several artists and releasing a plethora of original music.

You will be performing at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on March 9. What can you tell us about this solo concert?

I will be performing to diverse songs at the NMACC. Apart from singing some of my own songs from films, I will be rendering some classics, ghazals, contemporary songs and contemporary numbers. It will be an intimate mehfil between me and the audience. There will be music with a little bit of dialogue.

Do you plan to perform more extensively this year?

Yes, that’s the plan! I am working on several concepts and ideas for shows. I am working with my team to bring all these ideas to life soon.

You have been living in Germany for a few years now. Is it easy to come down to India for recordings and shows frequently?

I would not deny the fact that it is a little inconvenient. It is difficult to shuffle between Germany and India. The travel time between the two countries is quite high. I don’t like leaving my daughter and husband behind in Germany. I feel happy when they are with me. Though it becomes a little difficult to strike a balance at times, I am trying my best.

You have been releasing music independently quite frequently. What kind of music can one look forward from you this year?

This year, I am working on several compositions. I am quite excited about my first Marathi single which shall be out soon. I am working on adapting some Marathi poems musically. Some Hindi songs, too, are in the pipeline.

What kind of trends have you observed in recent times?

Independent music has found a huge market in India. Independent artists are putting up original music with a lot of confidence. Even if they are catering to a small audience with original music, it is good to see that conviction coming through. Slowly, more and more people will get used to listening to new music. That is what is needed for independent music to flourish. A lot of times, the audience applauds a cover version of a popular song because of the nostalgia associated with it. Nostalgia, as a factor, is absent when you perform original songs. It’s a huge risk to take but I am so glad to see many independent artists doing that. I plan to put out an all-original set this year.

Musically, do you plan to explore something new this year?

Yes! I am working on several ideas. This year onwards, you will see many of them taking shape. I also have some interesting collaborations lined up.