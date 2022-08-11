“I wish to compose music for films made in different languages” – Mithoon

From putting together a ‘70mm soundtrack’ for Yash Raj Films’ ‘Shamshera’ to creating romantic ditties for films like ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha’ and ‘HIT: The First Case’, Mithoon has had an eventful year so far. With ambitious scores for films like ‘Salaam Venky’ and ‘Gadar 2’, he plans to continue enthralling listeners with some interesting music in the next couple of months.

In this interview, the music composer talks about the biggest lesson he learnt while working on a period film, why the underwhelming performance of his films upsets him, memories of KK, what spirituality means to him, breaking language barriers and more.

You spent several months putting together the album and background score for ‘Shamshera’. What is that one thing that stayed with you after you finished working on the film?

I learnt a very important lesson while working on ‘Shamshera’. I realized that if you explore unchartered territories, there is a lot that you can discover. Karan Malhotra has been a big inspiration for me in my creative journey on this film. He helped me explore several elements within me as a musician. I realized there are so many different soundscapes that I enjoy. I witnessed a lot of growth during this process as a musician.

For this film, you had to create a grand soundscape marked by heavy orchestral arrangements. Veteran composer Pyarelal Sharma is your uncle. As a composer duo, Laxmikant – Pyarelal were associated with this kind of sound. How was getting into this particular space?

It is a big compliment for me to be compared with Laxmikant – Pyarelal as they have been my gurus. Contrary to what a lot of people would think, I did not look at the film as a challenge. For me, it was important to enjoy what I was doing. In fact, that’s the kind of energy Karan Malhotra brought to the studio. I remember him telling me that unless we enjoy what we are doing, it won’t reflect on the screen. He wanted me to hold on to melody and that’s what I did. I tried to maintain my signature melody in each of the songs. I used a lot of organic sounds and acoustic instruments. For ‘Kaale Naina’, for instance, more than 40 instruments were recorded.

‘Shamshera’ didn’t do too well at the box-office. In the past, you have worked on many films like ‘Aggar’ (2007), ‘Lamhaa’ (2010), ‘3G’ (2013) and ‘Traffic’ (2016) that didn’t work and the music suffered because of that. Does the underwhelming performance of a film at the box-office bother you?

Yes, it does bother me. I have never had a song bank. I always request the director to share the script with me or give me a narration. I always create fresh music for a film. I start composing only after I have established a connection with the script and the characters in it. When people don’t connect with a film I have worked on, I do feel disappointed. At the same time, I respect the audience and the verdict given by them.

‘Gadar’ (2001) had a very memorable soundtrack put together by composer Uttam Singh and lyricist Anand Bakshi. What is the kind of music one can expect from ‘Gadar 2’?

I am doing the full score for ‘Gadar 2’. While I have created an original score for the film, I have also used certain elements from the ‘Gadar’ soundtrack as a tribute to Uttam Singh ji and Anand Bakshi saab. As a composer, I have lent my own expression to the story.

Your father Naresh Sharma has contributed to the industry greatly as a composer and an arranger. What has been his influence on you as a musician?

I owe everything to my father. Whatever I am today is because of all that he has taught me. The entire fraternity knows about the role he has played in my musical journey. I was nineteen years old when I did ‘Zeher’. He always gave me the right guidance and mentoring. ‘Aashiqui 2’ was my tribute and ode to my father.

You had collaborated with him to recreate Jal’s ‘Woh Lamhe’ for ‘Zeher’ (2005). After that, we did not witness a professional collaboration between the two of you.

I will have to convince him to collaborate with him (laughs). I hope we can work together on something soon.

You had stated in an interview that reading the Bible transformed you as a person. You also said that you have been hugely inspired by the characteristics of Jesus Christ. Has spirituality played an important role in your music creation process in the last couple of years?

I firmly believe that spirituality plays a very important role in our lives. However, following a certain path doesn’t necessarily make us spiritual. Spirituality also refers to the way we talk, behave with and treat people. For me, that is the true essence of spirituality. You should do or practice whatever leads you towards becoming a better person. The world needs more love and compassion today. Inclusiveness is the need of the hour.

You had initially planned to become a concert pianist. Is that dream still alive?

My dream got hijacked by Hindi film music (laughs). I always wanted to become a concert pianist but at the age of 16, I decided to become a film composer. When I do concerts, I try to do a solo piano piece for the audience. When I did the music reality show ‘Times Of Music’ in 2020, I put together a western classical interpretation of the ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’ riff.

While you have been a prolific Hindi film composer, you have also composed for films in other languages. Apart from the Tamil film ‘Mercury’ (2018), you have also composed for a Malaysian film named ‘Diva’ (2007). Is it something you continue to do in the future?

I have always been open to that idea. India is not just one language. Our diversity is our beauty and strength. Even the songs for ‘Shamshera’ were recorded in Tamil and Telugu. I have personally overseen all the recordings. I got to work with some wonderful lyricists like Madhan Karky gaaru and Chaitanya gaaru. Working with them was a beautiful experience. I wish to compose music for films made in different languages. I would like to explore every possible side of our culture as a musician.

‘Beete Lamhein’ (‘The Train’) and ‘Musafir’ (‘Shab’) are some of the wonderful songs KK sang for you. His death has left a huge void in the music industry. What are your memories of him?

He was the epitome of success to me. He didn’t cater to the accepted norms of success. He created his own terms and became successful without compromising on them. He didn’t feel obligated to do something just because others around him were doing it. He only spoke about music, his beliefs, family and what made him happy. According to me, that is real success. He always inspired me as an artist and a human being and shall continue to do so.

Apart from being an accomplished actor, Revathi is known to be a sensitive filmmaker. What is the kind of music you have composed for her directorial venture ‘Salaam Venky’?

It was my first collaboration with her. I thoroughly enjoyed the process of working on this film. Along with the songs, I have also done the background score for the film. The film is based on a sensitive subject. The music should be out in October.

You trained extensively for several years before embarking upon a career as a music composer. How important, do you think, is training for a musician?

I personally feel it’s very important. Jab tak bharoge nahin toh chhalkoge kaise? My grandfather Pandit Ram Prasad Sharma ji started the tradition of music in our family. Several individuals from my family including Pandit ji, my father, Pyare baba, Gorakh Sharma ji, Anand Sharma ji and Monty Sharma ji have pursued music as a profession. Learning music has been a part of our family’s tradition.

On professional collaborators:

Onir

He was somebody who believed in me when very few people would believe in a college student and allow him to compose the music for their film.

Sayeed Quadri

He has been a huge part of my journey in films. Also, he is somebody who introduced me to the world of poetry and taught me the tehzeeb and tameez of shaayari.

Amitabh Verma

He was my first poet friend in the industry. Since he was a senior, I used to address him as ‘sir’. He told me “tu mujhe sir mat bol, yaar. Mujhe Amitabh bol.” He has one of the purest smiles I have seen on a human being.

Arijit Singh

He is God’s gift to the world. I feel extremely fortunate to have got the opportunity to work with him on so many songs.

Manoj Muntashir

Apart from being a hugely talented writer, Manoj ji is someone who represents the rich tradition of India. Whenever I meet him, I try to imbibe something from him. He has a vast amount of knowledge on history and literature. People like him are extremely important as they can educate the youth and show them the right path to move forward in life.