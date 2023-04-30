“I wish to play an athlete someday” – Yogesh Bhardwaj

Actor Yogesh Bhardwaj left quite a mark with his portrayal of Thakur in ‘Lost’. The Yami Gautam starrer, which premiered on Zee5 a couple of weeks back, registered high viewership and Yogesh got some good attention for his performance. The Haryana born actor was also seen playing a crucial role in ‘Chhipkali’ which released in theatres on April 14.

In this interview, Yogesh talks about his journey as an actor, importance of professional training for an actor, getting inspired by Jaideep Ahlawat, upcoming projects and more.

You were born and brought up in Rohtak in Haryana. You came all the way to pursue your dream of becoming an actor. What is the biggest challenge you faced in this process?

I didn’t face a lot of struggle after coming to Mumbai. Most of the challenges I had to face were the ones I came across before moving to the city. Three days after arriving in Mumbai, I was on a set. I never had to struggle for work. I had heard a lot of struggle stories but I didn’t have to go through it. The only thing I regret is that I couldn’t strike a balance between my personal and professional life.

You studied acting at the State University of Performing and Visual Arts (SUPVA) in Rohtak. How important, do you think, is training for an actor?

I firmly believe that training is very important for an actor. Training, in fact, is important for anybody who wishes to work in any kind of professional space. When you undergo training, you get a fair idea about your potential and which are the things you need to work on. You might have the passion but training prepares you for it. Through professional training, I discovered many things about myself which I was unaware of.

Jaideep Ahlawat, who is also from Haryana, have been one of your favourite actors.

Jaieep Ahlawat ji has been my biggest inspiration. The first professional play I had done was put together by him. While working on that theatre production, I got a chance to listen to him and learnt a lot. I realized I would get answers for a lot of things in life through acting.

You recently acted in an independent film titled ‘Chhipkali’.

Working on ‘Chhipkali’ was a creatively satisfying experience. It was a philosophical thriller and very different from anything that had been made in our country so far. It showcased a blend of human emotions and science. I am very happy with the kind of response ‘Lost’ has received. I am looking forward to the release of my next film ‘The Lady Killer’. It features Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in principal roles and is set in a very interesting space.

Do you have a dream role in mind?

I want to play characters that are completely different from my real self. I wish to play an athlete someday.