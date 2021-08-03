“It is a very good time for independent artists” – Goldie Sohel

Goldie Sohel’s first single ‘Nai Jeena’ released in the year 2019. Since then, the singer, who also writes lyrics and composes songs, has delivered several hits in a short span of time. In this interview, the singer-lyricist-composer talks about his journey as a musician, collaborating with Vishal Dadlani, some of his most popular songs, working in the independent music space, singing for films and more.

Music was in the family as your grandfather used to sing for All India Radio and your father has been a singer too. Did you undergo any kind of formal training in music?

There was no formal training. Our house had a very musical atmosphere and that really helped. I learnt a lot by listening to different kinds of music. For the longest time, I had not thought about pursuing music as a profession. When I was in the eighth grade, I started playing the guitar. The interest in music grew with time and I formed a band called Sukoon when I was in college.

Kareeb was a peppy track, very different from most of the other songs you have composed. How was the experience of collaborating with Vishal Dadlani on the song?

Collaborating with Vishal sir was a dream come true for me. I have always loved his work. He has been one of my biggest inspirations. When I composed the song, I didn’t have a singer in mind. The label suggested I should get Vishal sir to sing it. Vishal sir agreeing to sing the song was a huge thing for me.

The music videos of most of your songs are very interesting as they are backed by interesting stories.

Whenever I write a song, there is a thought behind it. I end up imagining a story while writing the song. Even if you just listen to the audio, you can conjure up a story in your head. As far as the video is concerned, the director deserves all the credit for beautifully representing the song with a story.

While you have also sung for other composers, most of your songs have been written, sung and composed by you.

When I sing a song for somebody, it takes me a while to understand what they are looking for. There is a certain pressure there as you have to do justice to somebody else’s vision. When you write and compose a song, it is a more natural and intimate process. I enjoy both the processes.

The independent music scene has become very big in the last couple of years. What are your thoughts on it?

It is a very good time for independent artists. This is a medium where there are no restrictions and you can create the kind of music you want to. A lot of things have changed and artistes have benefited hugely from it. Approaching labels have become much easier than it used to be. I hope and pray things continue to get better for musicians.

You had sung a song in the Konkona SenSharma – Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare’. Do you want to compose and sing for films frequently?

Definitely! I would love to sing and compose for films but I would also continue to create music as an independent artiste.

Which is going to be your next song to release?

A couple of songs are ready and about to release but we have not decided as to which one will come first.