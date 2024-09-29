“It is important for every individual to raise their voice against injustice” – Anwesshaa

It is often said that an artist has a responsibility towards the society. Through their art, artists influence, inspire and show the path to people. In real life, too, one expects them to take a stand on issues affecting the society as their voice reaches far and wide. A couple of weeks ago, a trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the R. G. Kar Medical College And Hospital in Kolkata. The incident shocked the entire nation. To raise their voice against this incident and the lack of measures being taken to ensure the safety of women, a group of artists from the music industry in Kolkata, marched across the streets of the city and staged a protest.

Singer, lyricist and composer Anwesshaa was one of the many artists who participated in this protest and march led by singer Usha Uthup. The artists made it quite apparent that they, like the rest of the country, were appalled by this incident and seek justice for the victim.

It was inspiring to see several members of the music fraternity in Kolkata participating in this protest and making their voice heard.

Most of my colleagues, including some of the most renowned names in the music industry in Kolkata, were a part of it. Even the ones who have just started their journey in the industry participated in it. The protest was also joined by many commoners who are not a part of the music fraternity. It’s sad that we had to take this fight to the streets. As a young Indian, I have heard of the freedom movement. We have read about many historical moments but have not witnessed them. This, I believe, was a historic moment. It exposed the corruption in the system and the loopholes in the implementation of law and order. We hear about so many such cases regularly. I am glad this particular case received a lot of attention. So many cases go unreported. Even little girls who are just a few months old are not spared. It happens with boys and men as well. Every individual, irrespective of their gender, has the right to safety and dignity.

On one hand, we feel proud about the fact that India is slowly emerging as a superpower. On the other hand, such heinous crimes are taking place every day. For basic things like safety and justice, we have to protest on the streets. The media has covered this case extensively. People from all walks of life have expressed their anger in different ways. The lady worked for thirty-six hours and went to take some rest. During this time, she was attacked. We cannot imagine the brutality she went through. It’s depressing to even think that such things can happen to an individual at their workplace.

I still feel horrible when I think about the incident. It feels like a personal loss. When I first went through the details on the news, I felt aghast. This protest march was initiated by Usha (Uthup) aunty. She is a legend and all of us respect her deeply. For the first few days, we were not sure how to react. Then, thanks to Usha aunty, we realized raising our voice in an organized manner would be the way to protest. Even if I were a man, I would have considered it to be my duty to raise my voice against it. Safety is a basic right. We should not have to fight for it.

Did this case affect you on a personal level as it happened in Kolkata, a city you grew up in?

Yes! That was one of the reasons why it had such a deep impact on me. Of course, such incidents happen everywhere and they should not happen at all. On 14th August, I performed in a concert. The same night, this mass movement started. People started coming out on the streets. This happened in a workplace in the heart of the city. It is one of the top-rated medical colleges in Asia. If this is the level of safety in a big city, one cannot imagine how things are in the rural areas of Bengal. These kinds of atrocities against women must stop. Now, because of this case, a lot of old cases are getting attention. The government must take effective steps to make the laws stricter. Nothing can help one deal with the grief of the lady’s death. I cannot imagine what her parents would have gone through. When the laws are not strict and loopholes exist in the system, people with a monstrous mindset get the courage to commit such crimes. A sense of fear must be instilled in the hearts and minds of such people. It is important to educate boys from an early age. Fear can be only brought in by bringing changes in the law and order system.

What are the kind of changes do you hope to see as a woman and a citizen of this country?

I heard the higher authorities suggested that women should not be made to go for night duties. Putting women in a cage cannot be a solution. I perform in concerts that go on till late in the night. Should I now tell organizers that I can’t perform in concerts? Today, women are working in every field. They are an asset to the society. Women have proved their merit in every field. Instead of coming up with such silly ideas and trying to control what women do, the government should frame stringent laws and enforce them strictly. The government should take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of every human being at all times. Those who commit such crimes should be punished. They should be so scared that they would not dare to commit such crimes.

Do you think the government has not been efficient at dealing with such incidents?

If efficiency was there, such an incident would not have happened in the first place. There is a lack of fairness in the system. All these incidents are a manifestation of a cancerous system. When corruption penetrates deeply inside the system, such incidents happen. It is important for every individual to raise their voice against injustice. The government has to take the responsibility as we vote for them. If they have been negligent, they must accept it and take corrective measures.

A couple of weeks ago, the Hema Committee Report was released publicly. The report brought to light the agonizing experiences women professionals working in the Malayalam industry went through. What are your thoughts on it?

The entertainment industry remains in the limelight, so people discuss the events that happen within it. Unfortunately, such things happen everywhere. However, I firmly believe that artists have a responsibility towards the society. Art is a reflection of what is happening in the society. It is also the other way around. People get hugely influenced by cinema. Change is needed in the society. As an artist, I take a stand on issues which I believe are important to be discussed. If I do something right, youngsters who follow me might do the same. There needs to be a shift in the mindset and perspective of the society.

Sometimes, people say things like “she got assaulted as she was wearing a mini-skirt?”. What would be their response when a child goes through an incident like this? It’s a rot in the mindset. Education can make a difference. If every child gets access to quality education and is taught what is right and wrong, we might see some significant change in the next few years. Children should be raised with the right values. It is important for people in power to think about the progress of the country. Progress will happen only when people feel safe. When somebody is at their workplace, safety and dignity are the most basic things they deserve. How will they do their best at their workplace if they constantly remain in fear? I hope our leaders take the right steps so that we see India moving forward. Making the country crime-free should be the topmost priority of the government.

Do you think there needs to be a change in the way certain things are depicted in cinema?

Yes! As I stated earlier, cinema influences people greatly. It is one of the strongest influencing mediums. Sometimes, people say a film just needs to be viewed as a story. It is very important for filmmakers to be conscious about what they are showing on the screen. Filmmakers should have the freedom to make what they want to and all kinds of subjects should be explored. However, the nature and intention of the content is very important. If you are forcefully inserting an item song in a film to titillate the audience, it’s wrong. One needs to make films or tell stories in a responsible manner. When the audience sees the hero of a film behaving obnoxiously and the filmmaker justifying it, they might think it is right and could do the same in real life. When the audience gets inspired by the wrong things, it is very dangerous. If a character has negative traits, he should be punished and not glorified. Such films could become hits but they would create a very bad impact on the society. When I write, compose or sing a song, I feel a sense of responsibility. I ensure that it does not have any regressive elements in it.