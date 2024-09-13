“It was wonderful collaborating with Sheeba Lateef and Prem Murti on a beautiful ghazal like Aaye Abhi Toh” – Nihira Joshi-Deshpande

Nihira Joshi-Deshpande always had an affinity towards ghazals. The singer-composer, however, had not gotten the chance to explore the genre much in her musical career. Recently, Nihira got the opportunity to sing a ghazal written by journalist and poetess Sheeba Lateef and composed by Prem Murti. The ghazal, which has been titled ‘Aaye Abhi Toh’, is extremely soulful and stays in your mind long after you have heard it.

In this interview, Nihira talks about her recent collaboration, love for ghazals, favourite ghazal artists and the kind of future this genre has.

A couple of years back, Sheeba Lateef had interviewed you on your talk show. How did you end up collaborating with her on ‘Aaye Abhi Toh’?

Sheeba did interview me on her talk show a couple of years back. However, it was Prem Murti who approached me for this ghazal. That’s how I ended up being a part of it. Prem and I have been in touch with each other via social media. He would often share the work he would do as a musician. He wanted the last she’r of this ghazal to be in a female voice. He approached me to sing this particular part. I live in Germany now and have a recording setup at home. I recorded it there. Sheeba had written a beautiful ghazal and the tune composed by Prem was ethereal. It was wonderful collaborating with Sheeba and Prem on beautiful ghazal like ‘Aaye Abhi Toh’.

What has been your relationship with ghazal as a listener and musician?

As an artist, musician, and listener, I have had a special relationship with ghazals. I did not have the chance to explore ghazal as a singer or a musician elaborately in the past. I like the poetic format of ghazals. I am a great admirer of poetry. To see great words turn into a tune is very special.

Who have been some of your favourite artists in this space?

I love the ghazals rendered by Mehdi Hasan saab, Ghulam Ali ji. Jagjit Singh ji brought in a very radical approach to ghazals. His approach was very easy to understand. His communication of the poetry was phenomenal. From the new generation of singers who are into ghazals, I like Jazim Sharma, Pratibha Singh Baghel and Prithvi Gandharv. Madhu Rani ji, too, is incredible.

There was a time when every major music label would release ghazal albums regularly. That has stopped happening now. What do you think is the reason behind this? How do you think this genre can be kept alive in today’s times?

I feel music labels should definitely promote ghazals. The best way to keep ghazals alive is to cultivate a love for this form of art in the new generation. One must encourage them to explore it as a listener. There are several people in the younger generation who are doing a wonderful job. I don’t think the future of ghazals is in danger. I think it’s in good hands.