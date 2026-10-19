“Kolkata is where my music was born long before Aurko existed” – Supratiek Shyamal Ghosh on Aurko’s Durga Puja 2026 Kolkata Tour

Founded in the year 2000, Aurko, a band founded and front-lined by Supratiek Shyamal Ghosh, completed 26 years of its existence this year. ‘Nadiyaa’, which came out in the year 2006, proved to be their breakthrough studio album.

While the band releases original music regularly that gets lapped up by listeners, it is also known for its electrifying live performances. The Durga Puja 2026 Kolkata Tour by Aurko takes off today. While the first show was scheduled to take place on 18th October, the band decided to cancel it owing to the stampede which took place at the Chorbagan Puja Pandal in Kolkata. The three-day long tour will happen across different venues in the city.

In this interview, Supratiek talks about Aurko’s Durga Puja Tour, why it holds a special place in his heart, the kind of music the audience can look forward to, the band completing 26 years of its existence, plans for the future and more.

What does this tour and the festivities mean to you?

For most people, Durga Puja means coming home. For me, it means coming home with my music. Kolkata isn’t just where I was born. It’s where my music was born long before Aurko existed. Twenty-six years, 2,700+ concerts and 70+ cities later, returning to Bengal during Durga Puja still gives me butterflies. Because here, the audience doesn’t simply listen. They sing with you, remember with you and sometimes know your songs better than you do! This Puja is especially emotional after losing Maa. But I know she would want me on stage, doing what I love. Maa Durga comes home once a year. Some of us come home carrying 26 years of music. For Aurko, this isn’t merely another concert tour. It’s a homecoming, a celebration and a reunion with the people who made our journey possible.

You had to cancel the first show which was scheduled to be held at the Sodepur Panihati Khardah Ground commemorating the Bijoypur Sorbojonin Pujo.

All of us at Aurko were deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in the stampede. We decided to stand in solidarity with the bereaved families. We did not cancel the show. We have postponed the show. It will, most likely, be held on the 21st of October.

What kind of music can we look forward to on this tour?

Expect everything from goosebumps to guitar riffs. From nostalgia to noise. From Bangla emotion to Bollywood celebration! Aurko has never believed that music should have linguistic borders. Our sound is proudly Indian, unapologetically multilingual and driven by the energy of a live band. Expect a high-voltage mix of Bengali favourites, Hindi chartbusters, timeless classics, our own musical interpretations and the unmistakable Aurko live experience – powerful vocals, guitars, flute, saxophone, drums, percussion and audience sing-alongs. We love taking a familiar song and making audiences fall in love with it all over again. And Durga Puja audiences bring an energy no rehearsal can recreate! We don’t just perform a playlist. We create a night people want to replay. Come prepared to sing. We don’t believe in silent spectators!

You had to undergo voice rest before the tour. Does that become challenging?

Imagine asking a singer not to sing just before a concert tour. That’s like asking a Bengali not to talk about Pujo! Yes, it can be frustrating. After 26 years on stage, I’ve learned that the voice isn’t just an instrument. It’s a responsibility. The voice rest reminded me that even after thousands of concerts, you cannot take your craft, or your health, for granted. The temptation is always to push through. But experience teaches you the difference between passion and recklessness. I am taking the necessary precautions, following professional advice and letting recovery guide what I can safely do. And there’s something beautiful about being part of a band: Aurko isn’t just one voice. It’s an entire family of musicians who understand the importance of looking after one another. A singer must know when to raise his voice and when to respect its silence. The excitement to return to the stage is enormous. But protecting the voice is part of protecting the music.

What are some of Aurko’s other musical plans this year?

Twenty-six years is a wonderful milestone. But we are far more interested in our next 26 songs than our last 26 years! Aurko began in 2000 with a dream of making music that belonged to people, not boundaries. Today, as one of India’s long-running independent live bands, we are looking towards more original music, fresh collaborations, multilingual releases and larger live concert experiences. We are also exploring a more ambitious Indian-meets-global sound, bringing together Indian musical traditions, contemporary arrangements, world-class musicianship and immersive audiovisual performance. Through Alive India, I want to connect Aurko’s journey with something bigger, nurturing emerging singers and musicians, building opportunities and helping turn musical passion into sustainable professions. Because the next chapter shouldn’t simply be about Aurko performing on bigger stages. It should be about Aurko helping more artists find their first stage. And to everyone who has sung, danced, travelled or grown up with Aurko over these 26 years – our best song is still the one we haven’t sung together.